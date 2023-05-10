Simcoe County senior drowns in northern Ontario lake despite having life-jacket

A 79-year-old from New Tecumseth has drowned in a northern Ontario lake and now provincial police are investigating.

Emergency crews were called to Boivin Lake in Bonfield Township, east of North Bay, just before 1 p.m. May 5, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesday.

A body was recovered from the water near the Talon Chutes, part of the Mattawa River waterway, just after 1:30 p.m. and life-saving measures were attempted.

The person was pronounced deceased by medical professionals.

"The damn dam got him in the end," David "Butch" Dedel's obituary said.

"He lived and died by his own rules."

Based on some of his social media posts, Dedels paid close attention to the water levels caused by the dam of nearby Talon Lake.

David 'Butch' Dedels passed away May 5, 2023. (Drury Funeral Centre)

Det. Const. Neal Turner told CTV News in a phone interview Dedels was wearing a life-jacket.

"I would imagine the water would have been very frigid," Turner said.

Many heartfelt condolences have been posted about Dedels online.

"A man who was a father figure to many and who watched us grow from young adults to starting our true adult-forming years with weddings, children, and families," Beth Wink said in a social media post.

"For many years Loretto Inn patrons and staff were family and Butch was the constant for all of us. Butch always had a smile and when you saw him you always knew he would stop and take the time to talk to you. He had a great ear and let you chat. There was always a seat at Butch’s table for you to join, all you had to do was pull up a chair and maybe add another wee table. All were welcome!"

A celebration of life is scheduled for May 26 at the Alliston Curling Club.

An autopsy is scheduled and an investigation under the direction of the coroner and forensic pathology service.