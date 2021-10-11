Shelter in place on Manitoulin Island has ended safely
After more than six hours, Ontario Provincial Police have lifted the shelter in place warning for Billings Township saying the incident ended safely with no injuries.
There were some tense moments Monday on Manitoulin Island after police asked people to stay away from Main Street for an active investigation.
Officers responded to a domestic dispute around 4:07 a.m. and an alert to find a safe place to shelter went out around 10 a.m. in a news release.
Several teams responded to the incident involving a barricaded person including the crime unit, emergency response team, tactics and rescue unit, canine unit, negotiators, drone unit and critical incident commander.
Giving no updates throughout the day when many Canadians were gathering for Thanksgiving, police commented on the original Facebook post just after 4 p.m. that the incident had ended.
"The identity of the accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim," OPP said in a news release at 5:10 p.m. "This investigation is continuing."
No word on if charges have been laid or are pending.
Main Street in Billings Township has been reopened.
"Further updates will be provided once available," police said.
'Bring our Canadians home': Lawyer files suit on behalf of 26 Canadians stuck in Syrian camps
A lawyer suing the federal government to force it to bring 26 Canadians with ISIS ties back home from Syrian refugee camps says time is of the essence to bring them back home to Canada.
U.S. to accept travellers immunized with vaccines approved by WHO, FDA, says CDC
Canadians immunized against COVID-19 with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can visit the United States when new travel regulations come into play next month, but it's not yet clear whether those with mixed doses will make the cut.
Moderna has no plans to share its COVID-19 vaccine recipe
Moderna has no plans to share the recipe for its COVID-19 vaccine because executives have concluded that scaling up the company's own production is the best way to increase the global supply, the company's chairman said Monday.
'Very disappointed': Hollywood actor says sons denied boarding on Air Canada flight at Vancouver airport
Hollywood actor Holly Robinson Peete has raised concerns on social media about how her sons were treated at Vancouver International Airport last week, saying they were barred from boarding a flight with tickets she bought for them.
At least 2 dead in California plane crash that burned homes
A small plane crashed in a densely populated San Diego suburb Monday, killing at least two people, including a UPS driver, and leaving a trail of destruction that sent neighbours scrambling to help neighbours. At least two others were injured.
Texas governor bars all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in state
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Monday barring all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the state by any entity, including private employers.
Invasive wild pigs in national park for first time at Alberta's Elk Island
One of the most destructive and rapidly spreading invasive species on the continent has been found for the first time in a Canadian national park.
BREAKING | Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders coach over offensive emails
Jon Gruden has resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.
Bodycam video shows U.S. police dragging a Black paraplegic man out of his car during traffic stop
A Black paraplegic man from Ohio has filed a complaint with the NAACP after video showed police officers pulling him out of his car by his hair and arms during a traffic stop late last month.
One person charged in a two-vehicle crash in Innisfil
One person faces charges following a two-vehicle crash in Innisfil.
Families celebrate Thanksgiving with pandemic rules and rising food costs
As people get ready to sit down for yet another pandemic Thanksgiving, turkeys are flying out the door at Nicholyn Farms.
Toronto detective reveals what Katelynn Sampson's killer did before making fake 911 call
The Toronto detective who investigated the brutal murder of Katelynn Sampson says that when he heard the 911 call reporting her death he immediately knew something didn't add up.
Toronto Public Health dismisses all students from high school in Etobicoke hit with COVID-19 outbreak
Toronto Public Health (TPH) has dismissed all students from a high school in Etobicoke where there is currently a COVID-19 outbreak and is recommending that the entire school be tested for the virus.
Turning the page: How a local book club became a lockdown lifeline for teen girls in Ontario
When their library gathering space—and book source—shut down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a local reading club for teenage girls could have closed its own chapter.
Motorcyclist dies in hospital following crash on Bank Street Thanksgiving morning
Emergency crews responded to the crash at the intersection of Bank Street and St. Paul Avenue at approximately 6:40 a.m. Monday.
Families take advantage of unseasonably warm temperatures in Ottawa on Thanksgiving
The word for Thanksgiving Day is 'perfect', and for three-year-old Jack Van Lin, it’s finding the perfect pumpkin, which is not easy when there’s a near-endless field to choose from at Millers Farm.
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa drops to lowest level in a month
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thanksgiving Monday, the lowest one-day increase in five days.
Local restaurants frustrated with province’s capacity limits
Local restaurant and bar owners are frustrated after being excluded from the province’s list of venues that are allowed to operate at full capacity.
‘Peter Piper’ pays tribute to frontline workers during pandemic, strikes sour note with some neighbours
A bagpiper in Fergus is facing criticism from some of his neighbours for his instrumental tributes to frontline workers.
Several firearms seized during search warrant in Cambridge
Charges have been laid after police seized several firearms during a search warrant in Cambridge.
'Logical Choice': 70 Letters to council recommend 2018 runner-up for Ward 13 vacancy
Politicians will begin debating how to fill the Ward 13 vacancy at Tuesday's London City Corporate Services Committee Meeting.
Ornge responds to crash near Kincardine, Ont.
A crash between a tractor and a horse and buggy near Kincardine, Ont. has sent one person to hospital.
'Soul Nourishing': Home County Music Festival holds pop-up event
The first live music event since 2020 was held at Fansahawe Pioneer Village on Thanksgiving weekend.
Ron Dunn leaving Windsor's Downtown Mission
Ron Dunn is leaving his position as Executive Director at Windsor’s Downtown Mission.
Canadian auto production hit especially hard by semiconductor shortage
As the semiconductor chip shortage caused by pandemic-related production issues and a surge in demand for electronics drags on, Canada's auto production slowdown is worse than many other countries.
'How am I going to endure this?' Windsor family prepares for trial of accused in daughter’s death
The first-degree murder trial of the man accused of killing Autumn Taggart, 31, is slated to begin Tuesday, more than three years after her death.
Unvaccinated Quebec nurses to have licences suspended Friday, says Order of Nurses
The Quebec Order of Nurses (OIIQ) announced on Monday that it will suspend the practice permits of its members who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of next Friday.
Number of homeless Montrealers doubled in pandemic; Plante floats new approach on campaign trail
Mayoral candidate Valerie Plante says that she’ll double the budget for services for the homeless, from $3 million to $6 million annually, and start a new 24/7 approach. Coderre said his plans on homelessness and social housing are coming Friday.
Man presumed drowned near Brossard after wading into river during outing with son
The search for a man in his 50s believed to have drowned Monday in the St-Lawrence River will continue at dawn on Tuesday.
N.B. reports one COVID-19 related death, 98 new cases Monday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting one COVID-19 related death, along with 98 new cases and 22 recoveries on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 1,037.
Family and friends remember two teen girls killed in Glace Bay, N.S. house fire
Family and friends of two teens who died in a Cape Breton house fire are remembering the young lives lost just before the Thanksgiving weekend.
A cautionary tale: American couple who moved to N.B. warns of severity of COVID-19
An American couple who now live in Moncton are pleading with New Brunswickers to take the fourth wave of COVID-19 more seriously.
11-year-old Manitoba boy saves family after alerting them to house fire
An 11-year-old boy on the autism spectrum is being credited with saving his family from a house fire.
Missing Manitoba boy may be in Winnipeg: RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy from St. Pierre-Jolys, Man.
Man arrested after reporting 50-person fist fight to Brandon police
A man was found to be driving in the wrong direction on a Manitoba highway after he called police and claimed he saw a fist fight.
Backlash over Alberta permitting COVID-positive support persons for maternity patients grows
Alberta Health Services (AHS) is receiving backlash on social media for their policy regarding designated support persons for maternity patients, permitting those individuals to be positive for COVID-19 in certain circumstances.
‘Maybe by Christmas:’ Calgarians adjust plans due to restrictions for Thanksgiving
What started as a brisk sunny Thanksgiving Day in Calgary quickly devolved Monday as it whipped up some stormy weather with snow sweeping across the city.
Kenney gives thanks to Alta. healthcare workers who faced the fourth wave
Premier Kenney gave thanks for Alberta's health care workers Monday.
Connor McDavid's Oilers add forward depth, primed for big playoff push in 2021-22
The Edmonton Oilers have signed up a new supporting cast for Connor McDavid. The question is how far can they go in playoff prime time.
Hundreds of meals handed out in Edmonton on Thanksgiving
The spirit of giving was strong on holiday Monday in Edmonton, with organizations around the city providing meals to some of its most vulnerable.
Invasive wild pigs in national park for first time at Alberta's Elk Island
One of the most destructive and rapidly spreading invasive species on the continent has been found for the first time in a Canadian national park.
B.C. residents eligible for booster shot in dark about vaccine brand
Those who received AstraZeneca as their first shot and an mRNA shot as their second could now be offered a different brand of mRNA vaccine for their booster shot.
Police seize 174 firearms from Vancouver senior’s home, allege they weren’t stored safely
Police officers and health care workers found the guns when they went to check on the man at the request of his doctor.
Vaccine deadline looming for B.C. long-term care workers, operators fear losing staff
The new vaccine mandate for long-term care and assisted living workers is set to begin, creating anxiety for some care home operators in B.C.
Canadian among three winners of economics Nobel prize
Canadian economist David Card is among the three winners of the 2021 Nobel prize for economics on Monday for pioneering research on the labour market impacts of minimum wage, immigration and education.
Federal officials rethink wording of markers at gravesites of past prime ministers
The graves of former prime ministers are set to be updated with new commemorative plaques that spell out how the leaders are remembered.
Canada urged to join allies in tougher China stance after Kovrig, Spavor release
The aftermath of Canada's long fight with China over the imprisonment of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig has spawned a new challenge: whether to join allies such as the United States and Australia in taking a more confrontational stance toward China.
Sask. reports 425 new COVID-19 cases Monday
The Saskatchewan government reported 425 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, along with four additional deaths.
Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both for her book
Unlike other tell-all authors from the Trump administration, Fiona Hill's new book 'There Is Nothing for You Here' isn't obsessed with the scandalous. Much like her measured but riveting testimony in Trump's first impeachment, the book offers a more sober, and thus perhaps more alarming, portrait of the 45th president.
Prosecutors seek detention in U.S. Navy submarine espionage case
U.S. federal prosecutors asked Monday that a Navy engineer remain locked up as they press forward with charges that he tried to sell submarine secrets to a foreign country.
At least 2 dead in California plane crash that burned homes
A small plane crashed in a densely populated San Diego suburb Monday, killing at least two people, including a UPS driver, and leaving a trail of destruction that sent neighbours scrambling to help neighbours. At least two others were injured.
Texas governor bars all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in state
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Monday barring all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the state by any entity, including private employers.
Kim vows to build 'invincible' North Korean military while slamming U.S.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reviewed a rare exhibition of weapons systems and vowed to build an "invincible" military, as he accused the United States of creating tensions and not taking action to prove it has no hostile intent toward the North, state media reported Tuesday.
Conservatives still considering position on federal vaccine policy, MP says
Conservative MP Michael Chong says the party is still studying the government's new mandatory vaccine policy before taking a position on the issue.
Expect vaccine passports for travel 'in the next couple of months': LeBlanc
It could still be a while before Canadians can access a singular proof-of-vaccination system for international travel, according to Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
Canada urged to join allies in tougher China stance after Kovrig, Spavor release
The aftermath of Canada's long fight with China over the imprisonment of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig has spawned a new challenge: whether to join allies such as the United States and Australia in taking a more confrontational stance toward China.
National survey results to inform new standards for long-term care
Residents should feel at home, respected, and safe in long-term care but the current reality doesn't come close, says a survey that will inform new national standards of care.
Experts warn the flu could make a comeback this winter
Last winter, the flu was almost nonexistent due to lockdowns and public health measures aimed at cutting down COVID-19 cases, but experts are warning that this year, we may see a resurgence.
Moderna has no plans to share its COVID-19 vaccine recipe
Moderna has no plans to share the recipe for its COVID-19 vaccine because executives have concluded that scaling up the company's own production is the best way to increase the global supply, the company's chairman said Monday.
Chris Hadfield to Captain Kirk: Astronaut urges William Shatner to 'soak up' space
Astronaur Chris Hadfield said he quoted the 'Star Trek' star William Shatner's iconic mantra -- 'boldly go' -- in a note wishing him well on his voyage aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket ship on Wednesday.
Israel a step closer to commercial drones with latest tests
Dozens of drones floated through the skies of Tel Aviv on Monday, ferrying cartons of ice cream and sushi across the city in an experiment that officials hope provided a glimpse of the not-too-distant future.
Israeli archeologists discover ancient winemaking complex
Israeli archeologists on Monday said they have unearthed a massive ancient winemaking complex dating back some 1,500 years.
'No Time to Die' wasn't a box office blowout. Here's why
"No Time to Die," the latest entry in the James Bond franchise, notched an estimated $56 million at the North American box office this weekend, according to its studio, MGM.
Paul McCartney says John Lennon responsible for Beatle breakup
Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly refuting the suggestion that he was responsible for the group's demise.
Matt Amodio's history-making run on TV's 'Jeopardy!' ends
All good things must come to an end and Matt Amodio's historic run on "Jeopardy!" did just that on Monday's show, leaving the Yale doctoral student with 38 wins and more than US$1.5 million in prize money.
Stocks edge lower as Wall Street prepares for earnings
Stocks edged lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday as communications companies and banks fell broadly.
Canadian among three winners of economics Nobel prize
Canadian economist David Card is among the three winners of the 2021 Nobel prize for economics on Monday for pioneering research on the labour market impacts of minimum wage, immigration and education.
U.S. to accept travellers immunized with vaccines approved by WHO, FDA, says CDC
Canadians immunized against COVID-19 with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can visit the United States when new travel regulations come into play next month, but it's not yet clear whether those with mixed doses will make the cut.
Al Capone's belongings go for at least US$3 million at auction
Al Capone may have died nearly 75 years ago but it's clear interest in the infamous Chicago gangster is very much alive after some of his prized possessions were auctioned off over the weekend for at least US$3 million.
Please don't kiss the runners at this year's Boston Marathon: organizers
In normal times, Boston Marathon runners might be offered an encouraging kiss from college students around the halfway point. But race organizers ask that we please have none of that during Monday's event.
Grenada PM's message for Canadian tourists amid pandemic: 'Please come'
The prime minister of Grenada says the country is working to reopen its economy and boost tourism in an effort to continue funding pandemic supports for its residents.
BREAKING | Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders coach over offensive emails
Jon Gruden has resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.
Kenyans Kipruto, Kipyogei sweep in Boston Marathon return
With fall foliage replacing the blooming daffodils and mylar blankets sharing space with masks, the pandemic-delayed Boston Marathon returned Monday after a 30-month absence for a smaller, socially distanced race that ended in a very familiar way.
American Hockey League to have 10 female officials this year
Ten female officials will work games in the American Hockey League this season, the highest level that women have reached in that position in professional hockey.
Ontario installs newly designed HOV lanes and here are the rules
Ontario has installed new HOV lanes with different rules that might be confusing for some drivers seeing them for the first time.
Canadian auto production hit especially hard by semiconductor shortage
As the semiconductor chip shortage caused by pandemic-related production issues and a surge in demand for electronics drags on, Canada's auto production slowdown is worse than many other countries.
How Tesla can sell 'full self-driving' software that doesn't really drive itself
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the company will roll out the latest beta version of its 'full self-driving' software to 1,000 owners this weekend.