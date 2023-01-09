Shelter in place for Henvey Inlet First Nation lifted, suspect arrested

Ontario Provincial Police has lifted the public safety 'shelter-in-place' advisory for Henvey Inlet First Nation on Monday afternoon.

The warning about an "armed and dangerous" suspect, identified as 27-year-old Michael Ashawasega, ended around 1:25 p.m. as police said they brought him into custody, just hours after it was issued.

Ashawasega is facing criminal charges including firearms-related offences and was arrested in the small First Nation community located about 76 kilometres south of Sudbury on Highway 69.

Few details about the incident that triggered the advisory have been released.

"On Jan. 8 at approximately 5 p.m. members from the West Parry Sound Detachment of the OPP responded to a disturbance on the Henvey Inlet First Nation. A person fled the scene," OPP said.

"Additional resources including critical incident command, aviation services (helicopter section), tactical and rescue unit, emergency response team, canine unit, opp provincial liaison team, and the detachment crime unit assisted."

The charges have not been proven in court.