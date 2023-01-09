Shelter in place for Henvey Inlet First Nation lifted, suspect arrested

27-year-old Michael Ashawasega is considered 'armed and dangerous' and has triggered a shelter in place in Henvey Inlet First Nation Jan. 9/23. (Ontario Provincial Police) 27-year-old Michael Ashawasega is considered 'armed and dangerous' and has triggered a shelter in place in Henvey Inlet First Nation Jan. 9/23. (Ontario Provincial Police)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery

Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was back in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.

Barrie

Toronto

Ottawa

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver