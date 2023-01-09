Shelter in place for Henvey Inlet First Nation due to 'armed and dangerous' man

Ontario Provincial Police have issued a 'shelter in place' for Henvey Inlet First Nation, about 85 kilometres north of Parry Sound, Monday morning.

Officers are investigating an incident involving 27-year-old Michael Ashawasega, who is believed to be "armed and dangerous" and at large on the Indigenous territory, the OPP said in a news release shortly before 11 a.m. Jan. 9.

No details have been provided about the incident.

"The OPP is requesting that members of the public stay away from the area. If you are already in the area, then shelter in a place of safety until further notice," police said.

"Monitor local media for further updates."

Ashawasega should not be approached if seen, call 911 or your local police authority with any information.

