Seismic event at Garson Mine on Tuesday morning shakes Sudbury

Earthquakes Canada has confirmed a seismic event originating at Garson Mine shook parts of Greater Sudbury this morning.

“There was a magnitude M3.0 mining event at the Garson mine this morning at 10:04 a.m.,” Mareike Adams, seismic analyst with the Canadian Hazard Information Service, said in an email Tuesday.

Vale spokesperson Brigitte Pilon said a seismic event measuring 3.2 in magnitude took place at the mine.

“All employees are safe and accounted for and have been brought to surface,” Pilon said. “We are currently following our Significant Seismic Event protocol and will inspect affected areas when safe to do so.”

Pilon said deep mines such as Garson commonly experience periods of increased seismic activity from time to time.

“Seismicity can occur as part of mining, especially at significant depths,” she said in an email.

“Our emergency response processes are in place to ensure rigorous safety protocols are followed when seismic events occur.”

Pilon added that residents with questions or concerns may call Vale’s community concerns line at 705-222-VALE.

Social media was filled Tuesday with people commenting on the event.

“Did anyone else just feel that?” Pure Country Radio said on its Facebook page.

“Did anyone else feel that earthquake about an hour ago?” said one Facebook user.

“It was loud! And had aftershocks. I’m in New Sudbury.”

Earthquakes Canada has some details about the event on its website.

It registered a 3 magnitude, which is on the smaller side. No damage has been reported as a result.

This story will be updated when more information is available.