SUDBURY -- A second earthquake in just a matter of days has been reported in the Sudbury area.

Earthquakes Canada said it happened at approximately 9:44 p.m. It is recorded as 3.0 in magnitude.

Officials say it appears to have originated from the opposite end of Greater Sudbury compared to Thursday's earthquake, which was reported at Vale's Creighton Mine near the Greater Sudbury community of Lively.

While the investigation is just underway, officials tell CTV News they believe it is mining-related.