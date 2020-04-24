Second earthquake felt in Sudbury this week
Published Friday, April 24, 2020 11:02PM EDT Last Updated Friday, April 24, 2020 11:31PM EDT
An earthquake of 3.0 magnitude occurred in Sudbury on April 24 (Earthquakes Canada)
SUDBURY -- A second earthquake in just a matter of days has been reported in the Sudbury area.
Earthquakes Canada said it happened at approximately 9:44 p.m. It is recorded as 3.0 in magnitude.
Officials say it appears to have originated from the opposite end of Greater Sudbury compared to Thursday's earthquake, which was reported at Vale's Creighton Mine near the Greater Sudbury community of Lively.
While the investigation is just underway, officials tell CTV News they believe it is mining-related.