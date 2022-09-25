Second annual Timmins MiniCon underway this weekend

The Northern Ontario Expo is holding its second annual Timmins MiniCon this weekend, to celebrate geek culture and give local vendors more exposure in the community.

Nerd culture enthusiasts love an opportunity to celebrate their fandom.

That's why organizers of the Timmins MiniCon wanted to bring what was initially an impromptu pandemic event, as restrictions lessened last year, back for a second round.

"When we did our first one, we were very restricted in what we could do and we had a lot of things that we had to follow, procedures that were in place. So, we wanted to give the MiniCon it's full– you know it's full aspect and it's full–what it could be worth," Jason Denis, the event's organizer, told CTV News.

There are about 17 vendors at this weekend’s event. These vendors are able to connect with the local geek community in a more personal and relaxed way than would be possible at the full-scale Northern Ontario Expo.

One of 17 vendors showcased at the Timmins MiniCon hosted by Northern Ontario Expo on Sept. 24/22. (Photo from video)

Vendors said there are a variety of items in high demand at the convention.

Fans told CTV News there is a lot to love about the MiniCon.

"Out of everything, I'd have to say it's all of this merchandise… And the stuffies, those are always a really popular seller,” said one of the attendees.

Some of the stuffies up for sale at Timmins MiniCon on Sept. 24/22. (Photo from video)

Some vendors said Stranger Things and anything horror were pretty popular so far; maybe Halloween coming up is having an impact.

"It's so much fun, it's so nice to connect with other people who are interested in similar things, and show off our work," said another attendee.

Many vendors carry handmade creations or other one-of-a-kind collectibles. Many retro games were also up for grabs.

Cosplayers are also showing up in large numbers to show off their costumes and creativity.

Organizers said they hope the MiniCon will become an annual event; this could become another annual geek culture staple in the community, depending on how it performs this weekend. They are hoping it can beat last year's turnout of around fifteen hundred people.

The convention continues at the McIntyre Community Centre on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission to the event is $5 for everyone three and up.

More information on the event can be found on their website and follow Northern Ontario Expo on Facebook for updates and other events.