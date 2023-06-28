Sault tour boat gets provincial funding

A Sault Ste. Marie tour boat company is beginning its second season with some support from the provincial government.

The Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corp. is providing money for the purchase of the ‘Miss Marie,’ which began offering tours last summer.

Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano announced $162,750 from the NOHFC.

"It's something that's so important for our own community and for newcomers and something we've very, very proud to have back in Sault Ste. Marie," said Romano.

The Miss Marie offers tours of the Sault Locks twice daily – one in the morning, the other in the afternoon. The owners say the company currently employs 21 people, with three full-time and 18 part-time positions.