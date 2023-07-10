Sault suspect charged with sexual assault of three people

Sault Ste. Marie Police have charged a 24-year-old man with sexually assaulting three people.

Police received a 9-1-1 call around 1 p.m. on July 7 reporting a sexual assault in the 0-100 block of Canal Drive.

Officers were immediately dispatched to the location.

“Shortly after arriving, officers were approached by another victim who reported they had just been sexually assaulted while walking on Whitefish Island,” said police in a news release Monday.

“They provided a description of the person who had assaulted them.”

During the investigation, police were approached by a third victim that reported they were assaulted by the same person – on a different date at another location.

“Officers located and identified the accused based on descriptions provided by the victims,” said police.

As a result, the man was charged with sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, sexual interference, inviting sexual touching and four counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Resources for sexual assault survivors in Canada

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis: