Sault police officer injured in Sept. 19 shooting recovering in hospital
The police officer injured in a Sept. 19 shooting in Sault Ste. marie has been identified as Ryan Vendramin, 26, of Sarnia.
Vendramin is in hospital, but sources said he is expected to survive.
His parents, Mark and Sheila Vendramin, posted on Facebook on Monday that their son spoke to them after his surgery.
"'Will I still be able to play sports?' were the first words Ryan asked when he woke from surgery," the post said. "He is stable and in recovery waiting on more doctors."
"Our family’s world has been at an absolute standstill. Thank you for the outpouring of messages, emails and calls with prayers for Ryan," the post continued.
"Ryan is a hero and we are forever grateful he is alive. Please continue praying for Ryan and for a full recovery. Hug your loved ones tight."
Police were called to a domestic disturbance at 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Pine Street near McNabb.
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has taken over the investigation because a 19-year-old suspect was shot and killed during the incident.
SIU Spokeswoman Kristy Denette said Venramin was shot around 4:04 a.m.
"Officers discharged their firearms at the man," said Denette. "The man was struck and he was pronounced dead at the scene, and an officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries."
Vendramin played for the Sault Ste. Marie North Stars before joining the Sarnia Sting for parts of two seasons from 2013 to 2015.
Family of a Vancouver Island Indigenous woman killed during a police wellness check in New Brunswick says the effort to seek justice has been overshadowed by a weekend attack on Victoria's police chief.
