Sault police make record drug bust seizing more than 700 grams of fentanyl
More than $1 million in drugs have been seized in a Sault Ste. Marie Police Service bust dubbed 'Project Otter' involving two other Ontario police agencies.
Two raids in Sault Ste. Marie – one on a home in the 600-block of McDonald Avenue and another in a vehicle – resulted in the police service's biggest one-time drug seizure of 700 grams of fentanyl.
More than 700 grams of fentanyl seized in Sault Ste. Marie. Jan. 23/23 (Sault Ste. Marie Police Service)
"Removing this poison from our community will save lives. This amount of fentanyl is the equivalent of 70,000 potentially fatal doses. The dedication of our crime suppression unit, drug enforcement unit and partner agencies is making all of our communities a safer place," Sault police said in a news release Monday morning.
"We are committed to identifying traffickers in our community. We will seize their assets and bring them before the courts."
A total of $470,000 in drugs seized from the Sault include 703 grams of fentanyl, 900 grams of methamphetamine and 320 grams of cocaine. A black Honda and $74,000 in cash were also seized in the raids.
320 grams of cocaine seized in Sault Ste. Marie as part of 'Project Otter' (Sault Ste. Marie Police Service)
Five people ranging in age from 18 to 41 have been arrested in connection to the drug bust in the Sault.
“If you’re profiting from this poison, and harming our community, we will seize your drugs, we will take your cash, and your property, and we’ll put you before the courts,” said Sault Ste. Marie Police Chief Hugh Stevenson.
He said some of the suspects were on bail for drug related offenses at the time of their arrest.
“We continually see people on release, whether it’s violent crimes like this, or regular property crimes in this city, the deterrent effect of the justice system has been impacted by Bill C-75,” Stevenson said.
“When we look at their criminal history, and we see what they’ve been released on, and then they come to this community, and they continue to do it in this community, it causes concern for everyone.”
Stevenson joins other Ontario police chiefs in calling for bail system reform.
Black Honda seized in drug raid in Sault Ste. Marie (Sault Ste. Marie Police Service)
The Durham Regional Police Service seized six kilograms of methamphetamine worth approximately $620,000 and about $50,000 in Canadian, American and Jamaican cash from two raids, one in Oshawa and another in Whitby.
$620,000 of methamphetamine seized by Durham Regional Police Service as part of 'Project Otter' (Sault Ste. Marie Police Service)
The mayor of Sault Ste. Marie told CTV News he is proud of the police effort.
“Drug busts like this in our community means that the pressure is on these folks who are trafficking or dealing to…move on, because it’s not going to be tolerated in our community,” said mayor Matthew Shoemaker.
With files from CTV News videojournalist Mike McDonald in Sault Ste. Marie.
Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian warship armed with advanced missiles sails into western Atlantic in strategic 'chess game'
In an unusual move, the Russian Defence Ministry broadcast that one of its newest warships, the Admiral Gorshkov, had tested the strike capabilities of a hypersonic Zircon missile in a virtual drill.
No more expensing home internet bills to taxpayers, Tory and Liberal MPs told
The federal Liberal government is joining the Opposition Conservatives in no longer allowing its members of Parliament to expense taxpayers for home internet services.
'Better late than never': Polish PM applauds West for sending tanks to Ukraine
In an exclusive interview with CTV’s Power Play, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is praising the moves from Western countries to send tanks to Ukraine.
Canadians fighting in Ukraine, despite no monitoring from government, speak out on war and loss
On Feb. 27, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country needed fighters, and foreigners were welcome to join the front line in the defence against Russian aggression. Some Canadians were among the first to answer the call.
Canada sending 4 battle tanks to Ukraine, maybe more later: Anand
Canada is sending four combat-ready battle tanks to Ukraine and will be deploying 'a number' of Canadian Armed Forces members to train Ukrainian soldiers on how to operate them.
True crime sells, but fans are debating the ethics of their passion
For some people, relaxation looks like settling down with a nice glass of wine and the most graphic, disturbing tale of murder imaginable.
Wildcat known for grumpy expression detected for the first time on Mount Everest
One of the planet’s most unique wildcats has been detected for the first time on the tallest mountain on Earth — Mount Everest.
Tips to protect your personal information online
Retailers and tech companies use many tools to mine consumers for data they can share with third parties, but there are steps consumers can take to protect and safeguard their personal information.
No reason for alarm in Canada after cough syrup deaths in other countries: health agency
Following the deaths of more than 300 children from contaminated cough syrups in several countries, Health Canada says it's been more than a decade since similar cases were identified here.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Verdict reached in Barrie murder trial
A jury of six men and six women handed down their verdict Thursday morning for the death of Ryan Babineau, who died after suffering nearly 70 stab wounds and lacerations.
-
Country music singer/songwriter says hometown of Orillia holds special place in her heart
Parker Graye, a 33-year-old from Orillia, has always loved performing and has been pursuing her dream of becoming a musician since she was a little girl.
-
Deadly collision in the Blue Mountains under investigation
Police are investigating a deadly collision in the Town of The Blue Mountains Thursday.
Toronto
-
Exclusive club in Toronto fined $35K for telling man with autism he required supervision at all times
The family of a prominent Toronto artist with autism is speaking out after one of the city’s oldest private clubs demanded he be supervised at all times while using the facilities – a decision that prompted the artist to file a complaint with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario.
-
Toronto police to boost presence on TTC following spike in violence
The Toronto police will be rolling out an increased presence across the TTC following a rash of violent, and sometimes random, incidents on the city’s transit system.
-
New video shows the moments before an armed swordsman attacked his boss at a Toronto bakery
New video has emerged showing the moments before a Toronto man attacked his boss using two samurai swords at a North York bakery – an incident the man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police, bylaw increasing downtown presence on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services are telling residents and visitors they will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to parking, noise and fireworks violations downtown this weekend, on the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Murder suspect, 18, arrested in Ottawa Valley
Police in Renfrew County have arrested an 18-year-old suspect after a homicide Wednesday night.
-
City of Ottawa committee votes to reopen Wellington Street
A year after the 'Freedom Convoy' protest shut down Wellington Street, a city of Ottawa committee has voted to reopen it to cars.
Kitchener
-
Two arrested after Stratford police officer dragged by stolen pickup
Two people are facing charges after a police officer was allegedly assaulted in Stratford.
-
'Always say I love you': Ancaster mother on the grief of losing her teen son in a car crash
An Ancaster mom is mourning the death of her 19-year-old son who died in a Brant County crash on Jan. 21.
-
Region to chart a new course for its Cold War-era bunker
Remediation work on the Region of Waterloo’s nuclear bunker is now complete, but what’s next for the Cold War-era building is yet to be decided.
London
-
London council shaves about $24 off property tax increase
Londoners will dig deeper this year to cover their property taxes and water/wastewater bills.
-
'Right now were in a bit of that hidden and pent-up demand': The promise of interest rate stability could reinvigorate the housing market
The Bank of Canada's benchmark interest rate has risen another quarter of a percentage point, but it comes with the promise of a pause. London-area homebuilders are hopeful that will bolster the market.
-
Device free night for some in west London after truck takes out power line
It looks like a device-free night ahead for some residents and businesses in west London after a truck took out a power line.
Windsor
-
Lakeshore-born race car driver competing at Daytona this weekend
He hails from the Municipality of Lakeshore but this week, 21-year-old Roman De Angelis is on holy ground for a race car driver — set to take to the iconic track of Daytona International Speedway this weekend in the Rolex 24.
-
Black History Month kicks off with events at the Amherstburg Freedom Museum
The Amherstburg Freedom Museum is kicking off celebrating Black History Month this Friday with an opening ceremony.
-
Help could be on the way for Hillman Marsh
Conservationist Wayne King had tears in his eyes Thursday when professional geo-scientist Pete Zuzek made him aware funding could be on the way to help resolve the erosion of Hillman Marsh.
Montreal
-
Son charged in killing of mother in Montreal's 1st homicide of the year
A 28-year-old son has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his mother Wednesday morning in Montreal's Centre-Sud neighbourhood.
-
West Island photographer aims to build back after devastating fire
In 2021, 22-year-old Taylor Halperin moved BEEhind The Lens Photography into a new home: a studio on St-Charles Boulevard in Pierrefonds-Roxboro. Early Wednesday morning, her studio and several businesses next door caught fire.
-
The housing crisis is worsening in Quebec, data confirms
Housing in Quebec is becoming increasingly expensive and increasingly difficult to find. Data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMGC) shows the housing crisis is worsening, both in terms of rental costs and availability. Although landlord and tenant groups interpret the federal agency's data differently, both agree: it's no longer possible to ignore the situation or rely on the market to correct it.
Atlantic
-
Soggy winter storm closes N.B. schools, warnings in effect across the Maritimes
A soggy winter storm made its way to the Maritimes Thursday morning, with Environment Canada issuing a combination of rain, snow and wind warnings for the region.
-
Report shows Halifax's 2022 rental vacancy rate second lowest in Canada
A new report shows the rental market in Nova Scotia has been hit hard with increased demand and short supply.
-
Yarmouth, N.S., man found guilty in relation to the murder of Colton Cook
A jury has delivered a guilty verdict in the 2020 murder of a Yarmouth, N.S., area man.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba sending second round of cheques to help with inflation
The Manitoba government is issuing a second round of cheques to help people deal with inflation in a move that critics say has more to do with boosting the governing Progressive Conservatives' chances in the next election.
-
Rescued dog receiving light therapy treatment as part of his care
A small dog - likely a Pekingese cross - is on the mend at a Winnipeg animal hospital after being attacked in northern Manitoba two weeks ago, thanks in part to a new light treatment.
-
In wake of substitute teacher shortage, Manitoba school divisions are hiring uncertified teachers
Some rural Manitoba school divisions are advertising substitute teaching positions where a teaching degree or certificate is not required in an attempt to address a shortfall.
Calgary
-
Police hunt woman in connection to incident that saw victim run over and robbed, in that order
Calgary police have arrested one suspect and are still looking for another in connection to a December incident in a southwest parking lot that left the victim severely injured.
-
Golden-Field RCMP conduct gun and weapons bust on 'known crime house'
A tip from a concerned citizen led to a firearms and weapons bust by Mounties at a home in Golden, B.C.
-
Rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber in form as Chicago Blackhawks dump Calgary Flames 5-1
Rookie goaltender Jaxson Stauber made it two wins in as many career starts by making 34 stops on Thursday to help the Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-1 victory over the Calgary Flames.
Edmonton
-
Sport Chek pulls out of Edmonton City Centre as mall highlights 'significant safety issues'
One of the biggest tenants in Edmonton City Centre (ECC) mall is closing its doors for good.
-
Residential ice ruts causing crashes and stuck vehicles, some Edmonton residents say
Derek Dupuis just happened to be outside for a cigarette Tuesday night when he saw a hatchback car smash into the side of one of his neighbours' pickups.
-
Ice Age relic found by Alberta woman out walking her dogs
A chance discovery by an Edmonton area woman who was walking her dogs has turned out to be a massive fossilized bone that likely belonged to an Ice Age mammoth.
Vancouver
-
VPD Const. Nicole Chan was released from hospital hours before suicide, inquest hears
A coroner's inquest into Nicole Chan's death heard testimony Thursday about the Vancouver police officer's visit to the hospital just hours before she took her own life in 2019.
-
'She was a nightmare': Parent, former staff member speak out on ex-principal accused of stealing $170K from East Van school
More people are coming forward after the Vancouver School Board filed a lawsuit against former principal Tricia Low, also known as Tricia Rooney.
-
'A lot of uncertainty': B.C. has highest number of avian flu outbreaks in Canada
Fourteen months after Dave Martens' chicken barns on Abbotsford's Sumas Prairie were flooded, the repairs are almost complete and he finally has birds again. Now, he's trying to keep it that way.