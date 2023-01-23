Sault police make record drug bust seizing more than 700 grams of fentanyl

More than $1 million in drugs have been seized in a Sault Ste. Marie Police Service bust dubbed 'Project Otter' involving two other Ontario police agencies.

Two raids in Sault Ste. Marie – one on a home in the 600-block of McDonald Avenue and another in a vehicle – resulted in the police service's biggest one-time drug seizure of 700 grams of fentanyl.

More than 700 grams of fentanyl seized in Sault Ste. Marie. Jan. 23/23 (Sault Ste. Marie Police Service)

"Removing this poison from our community will save lives. This amount of fentanyl is the equivalent of 70,000 potentially fatal doses. The dedication of our crime suppression unit, drug enforcement unit and partner agencies is making all of our communities a safer place," Sault police said in a news release Monday morning.

"We are committed to identifying traffickers in our community. We will seize their assets and bring them before the courts."

A total of $470,000 in drugs seized from the Sault include 703 grams of fentanyl, 900 grams of methamphetamine and 320 grams of cocaine. A black Honda and $74,000 in cash were also seized in the raids.

320 grams of cocaine seized in Sault Ste. Marie as part of 'Project Otter' (Sault Ste. Marie Police Service)

Five people ranging in age from 18 to 41 have been arrested in connection to the drug bust in the Sault.

“If you’re profiting from this poison, and harming our community, we will seize your drugs, we will take your cash, and your property, and we’ll put you before the courts,” said Sault Ste. Marie Police Chief Hugh Stevenson.

He said some of the suspects were on bail for drug related offenses at the time of their arrest.

“We continually see people on release, whether it’s violent crimes like this, or regular property crimes in this city, the deterrent effect of the justice system has been impacted by Bill C-75,” Stevenson said.

“When we look at their criminal history, and we see what they’ve been released on, and then they come to this community, and they continue to do it in this community, it causes concern for everyone.”

Stevenson joins other Ontario police chiefs in calling for bail system reform.

Black Honda seized in drug raid in Sault Ste. Marie (Sault Ste. Marie Police Service)

The Durham Regional Police Service seized six kilograms of methamphetamine worth approximately $620,000 and about $50,000 in Canadian, American and Jamaican cash from two raids, one in Oshawa and another in Whitby.

$620,000 of methamphetamine seized by Durham Regional Police Service as part of 'Project Otter' (Sault Ste. Marie Police Service)

The mayor of Sault Ste. Marie told CTV News he is proud of the police effort.

“Drug busts like this in our community means that the pressure is on these folks who are trafficking or dealing to…move on, because it’s not going to be tolerated in our community,” said mayor Matthew Shoemaker.

With files from CTV News videojournalist Mike McDonald in Sault Ste. Marie.