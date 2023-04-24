Sault police charge man stabbed at arena with attempted murder

New details are coming to light about a violent incident at GFL Memorial Gardens last month over an alleged stolen bike that resulted in one man being stabbed, another being hit by a vehicle and both being charged.

Police say the 37-year-old accused was driving on Ron Francis Way around 10 a.m. March 17 when "they saw three people with what they believed to be their bike, which had been stolen."

Sault police have cordoned off a portion of a parking lot at GFL Memorial Gardens after an incident that sent to one person to hospital. March 17/23 (Mike McDonald/CTV Northern Ontario)

He turned his car quickly and got out to confront them with a knife.

"During the altercation, the accused lost control of the knife and was stabbed (by the 26-year-old accused)," Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said in a news release Monday.

After being stabbed, the 37-year-old "got back into their vehicle, drove the vehicle the wrong way on Bay Street, turned abruptly over the curb into the rear GFL Memorial Gardens parking lot and struck (the 26-year-old) with the vehicle," police said.

That is when another altercation happened and the three people seen with the bike fled before officers arrived.

Vehicle at the centre of Sault police investigation at GFL Memorial Gardens. March 17/23 (Mike McDonald/CTV Northern Ontario)

The 37-year-old was taken to hospital with stab wounds. He was charged Friday with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, dangerous operation, assault and having a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police said the 26-year-old man who stabbed him was arrested April 12 and charged with aggravated assault.

Both men were released from custody on undertakings.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

Sault police have cordoned off an area at GFL Memorial Gardens after an incident that sent one to hospital. March 17/23 (Mike McDonald/CTV Northern Ontario)