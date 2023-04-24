Sault fund to help with the demolition of derelict properties

City council in the Sault recently received an update on a $200,000 reserve fund aimed at helping to address the problem of decrepit buildings.

The money was set aside in December and last week, councillors unanimously passed a resolution directing the affordable housing task force set a target amount to be used for demolitions from that reserve.

Ward 3 Coun. Ron Zagordo said it’s no secret that it’s an issue in the community.

“We know there are properties in Sault Ste. Marie that are derelict and have been abandoned,” Zagordo said.

“What better way to try to move those funds and make use of them in our community, which is needed.”

The task force is in charge of setting criteria for the fund. Zagordo described it as an “application process.”

He said turning derelict houses into duplexes or multi-plexes would have the most impact on housing in the city.

Locals CTV News spoke with agreed it’s an area the city needs improvement in.

“I see the places around town. Some places are like torn up and getting wasted,” one person said.

“Even just taking and updating the inside and improving it for housing or whatever would be ideal,” said another.

“I think it would make a lot of places more affordable to live in honestly,” said another.

“It helps out our community by making it look nicer, so I think it’s a good idea.”

Zagordo said the fund will not be for large, privately owned run-down buildings, such as the old hospital.

“I think the most important thing is that people who own their own properties have the responsibility to take care of their own properties,” he said.

“I don’t think city hall is here to try to take over or spend tax dollars on that.”

Instead, he envisions the reserve as a tool to be used when building owners can’t be located, or the property is being repossessed by the city.

There is no timeline on when the task force will outline how the funds will be accessed.