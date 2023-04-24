Sault fire caused by rags spontaneously combusting

The kitchen of a Sault Ste. Marie commercial building has sustained significant smoke damage after soiled rags burst into flames, fire officials say.

Firefighters were called to the 200-block of Great Northern Road in the hilltop area of the city shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services said in a news release Monday morning.

Crews were able to put out the kitchen fire and no one was injured.

"After investigation, the cause of the fire was determined to be spontaneous combustion of rags. Sault Fire Services wants to remind all commercial businesses to ensure soiled rags and linens are thoroughly cleaned with appropriate detergent and stored properly, especially while hot," the fire service said.