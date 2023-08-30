Sault family gets the keys to an affordable home

A Sault Ste. Marie family has a home and local youth have some new job skills.

This is all thanks to a social services program designed to get Ontario Works recipients into the workforce while helping eligible families achieve their dream of homeownership.

"We cannot thank you enough," said a tearful Emily Bouchard, who received the keys to her family's new home this week after living in social housing for a number of years.

"It's nice to know that I have something for my children that's not rented, something that's guaranteed ours for our children to live in."

Through social services' affordable homeownership program, renovated homes are sold to families residing in social housing at a price that covers renovation expenses.

Renovations are carried out through the building maintenance and construction program, which provides Ontario Works recipients with on-the-job training in construction.

Danni See, who’s taking part in the program, called it an amazing experience.

"I didn't know anything about carpentry," See said.

"I learned how to build a deck, I learned how to drywall, mudding and taping."

She said she's always had an interest in building things and while the program gave her a chance to pursue that interest, it also helped her deal with some mental health struggles.

"Joining this program got me out of that dark place, got me into a new place and learning so much," See said.

"Being able to go to work and go home at night knowing that there's going to be food on the table every night, that I'm going to be clean, I have a place to shower, place to sleep. Without this program, I probably wouldn't have gotten this job and I probably wouldn't be in the mindset that I am now."