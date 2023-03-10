Sault College hosts bridge building competition

In an effort to get young minds interested in engineering and the trades, Sault College has teamed up with Professional Engineers Ontario Algoma Chapter to host a bridge building competition.

Elementary and high school students from across the district were challenged to come up with a bridge design, build it and submit their structures for testing.

A total of 360 bridges were entered into the competition this year and were tested for durability and other design elements.

Students were also given a limited amount of building materials to work with.

"They only have eight sticks of wood, an X-Acto knife, some wood glue and typically a little bit of tape to hold it together until it dries,” said Marc Pilon, an engineering professor at Sault College.

“We test them based on a weight-to-load ratio, teaching them that in real-life engineering, our materials are important and there's a cost element. So, build your bridge efficiently and you'll get a good score."

The testing was live-streamed to schools across Algoma, allowing students to see the results from their desks.

Erin Parker, a teacher at Grand View Public School in Sault Ste. Marie, said the competition provides students a unique learning opportunity.

"This is hands-on learning at its finest,” said Parker.

“We've got science, technology, engineering and math in one project -- and they absolutely love it."

More than $2,000 in prizes were up for grabs for those making the Top 10 in their age category.