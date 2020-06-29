SUDBURY -- A 20-year-old St. Charles man is facing a host of charges after police caught him driving while his license was suspended three days in a row.

His vehicle was seized after the third incident.

The first incident took place on the morning of June 15, when Nipissing West Ontario Provincial Police were patrolling at the intersection of King Street and Casimir Road in St. Charles. They spotted a driver they knew was suspended and pulled him over.

"Further investigation revealed the vehicle was not insured and the plates were not attached and were seized," police said in a news release.

The driver was charged with four counts of driving while suspended, one count of using a license plate not authorized for the vehicle, driving without a permit and driving without insurance.

The next morning, police responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint and stopped a vehicle on Highway 17, near Kukagami Lake Road, in Markstay-Warren.

"Investigation revealed the driver was the same person as the one charged the previous day, driving a different vehicle," police said.

He was charged with another four counts of driving while suspended and one count of driving without a license.

The next day, just after noon, police patrolling on Marsim Court in Markstay-Warren stopped a vehicle after investigation revealed the plates were not attached.

"Again, the driver was found to be the same person," police said.

He was charged with the similar offences a third time: four counts of driving while suspended, one count of using a license plate not authorized for the vehicle, driving without a permit and driving without insurance.

"In order to prevent the continuation of the offence, the vehicle was seized," police said.

The suspect was released – without his vehicle – and will be in court next month in Sudbury to answer to the charges.