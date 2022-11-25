Rock on the River organizers in Timmins to soon announce this year’s performers

The Timmins Festivals and Events Committee said this will be the first time it can announce who's performing at Rock on the River this soon.

“Yes, we’re very excited to be way more ahead than we’ve ever been before," said Jeremy Wilson, co-chair of the committee.

"The goal is to launch well before Christmas so we’re hoping within the next two weeks we’ll have the official launch so it really opens us up to a long term marketing plan vs just a few weeks.”

Wilson said the last band of eight acts scheduled for the event on the third weekend of July has just been signed.

What's really helped the organization get ahead on its planning for the next show, is the one-hundred and fifty-thousand dollar grant it received from the Ontario Trillium Foundation. Foundation board members said there is stiff competition for one of these grants.

“You want to ensure the organization is sound," said Steve Kidd, a board member.

"You have to know there’s a need; you have to know the monies that are moved across the organization will remain sustainable; and you know what their contribution is to the community as a whole.”

The grant allowed the committee to buy things like; fencing, cable mats and barricades, among other items required to put on a large scale concert, that are not readily available to rent in the city.

“We’re working on opportunities to rent this to other organizations that need it as well, so it’s really an asset for the region and the community, not just for us," said Wilson.

He added the money saved for not having to rent those items anymore will allow the group to hire more expensive bands in the future.

The committee told CTV News that next summer's event is going to look a little different – it likes to experiment, but that's all it will reveal at this time.

Rock on the River 2023 is set for July 21 and 22 at Hollinger Park.

For more information on Rock on the River 2023, visit the Timmins Festivals and Events Committee on Facebook.