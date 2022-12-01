Retired judge among new appointees to LU’s board of governors

Laurentian University has added four people to its board of governors, including an Indigenous health centre CEO and a former Conservative Party campaign director.

The university is touting the expertise of the new board members, which also include a retired judge and a long-time educator.

LU is seeking to rebuild after emerging from insolvency last month, and a key part of the process is renewing the board of governors.

Joining are Aaron Barry, André Guay, Angela Recollet, and Laura Kurkimaki, who will serve three-year terms.

“We are thrilled to see the depth of experience and expertise within our Board bolstered by these outstanding leaders,” Jeff Bangs, chair of the Board of Governors, is quoted as saying in a news release Thursday.

“Board renewal is a critical component of our commitment to sound governance and in restoring confidence and trust that the university is on the right path forward. This is a significant step in that direction.”

Aaron Barry has held multiple leadership positions over the past eight years including principal at the St-Albert Adult Learning Centre, Marymount Academy, and most recently, St. Charles College.

Barry has a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Chemistry from Laurentian University, a Bachelor of Education from Lakehead University, and a Masters in Business Administration (Finance Specialization) from Charles Sturt University.

André Guay is a former Justice of the Ontario Court of Justice, North East Region - Sudbury District, a position he held for more than three decades until his retirement in 2021.

In the past few decades, he has been involved in many community programs and activities including the Sudbury Action Centre for Youth, the Sudbury Restorative Justice Program, the Greater Sudbury Soccer Club and the Parish at the University of Sudbury.

Angela Recollet is E-niigaanzid (CEO) of Shkagamik – Kwe Health Centre, an Ojibwe woman from the Wikwemikong Unceded Reserve, and a member of the Wahnapitae First Nation.

The school said she has deep ties to Laurentian, she is a graduate of the Faculty of Arts and was the lead in Aboriginal Affairs at Laurentian University from 1994-2010. She has extensive experience working with the aboriginal community both as an advocate in education and in improving the general living and health conditions of aboriginal populations.

Laura Kurkimaki is a principal at Earnscliffe Strategies, a recognized Canadian leader in strategic communications, government relations and opinion research.

Originally from Sudbury where she attended elementary school and high school, she recently served as principal secretary to the leader of the Official Opposition, as well as having held several roles within the Conservative Party of Canada during her career, including as deputy national campaign manager.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and a master’s degree in Political Management from Carleton University.