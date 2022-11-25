Results of daytime RIDE checks in Sudbury

Greater Sudbury Police Service’s traffic management unit conducted daytime RIDE (reduce impaired driving everywhere) checks Wednesday, with a focus on distracted driving and seatbelts. The daytime RIDE checks in Sudbury Wednesday focused on distracted driving and seatbelt safety. (Supplied)In a Facebook post, police said 31 charges were laid during the operation.

Officers charged 27 drivers with driving while using a cellphone, fining them $615 each.

Three drivers were charged with failing to properly wear seatbelts and fined $240.

“(Another) driver was found to be smoking cannabis while operating their vehicle,” police said.

While a sobriety test on the driver determined he was not impaired, However, the individual was charged with having care and control of vehicle with cannabis readily available and fined $215.

“Thank you to all responsible drivers who wear their seatbelts, drive sober, obey posted speed limits and give their full attention to the road,” said police.

“You are making Sudbury a safer place to live, work and play.”