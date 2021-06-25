SUDBURY -- Police have identified the remains found in a remote area of northeastern Ontario as that of a man that went missing in October 2017.

Ontario Provincial Police said the remains found in Holmes Township, northeast of Matachewan, on June 4 have been identified as Paul Yelland of Midland.

"No foul play was suspected and the investigation is complete," police said in a news release Friday morning.

The remains were found by officers after a group of ATVers located the missing man's four-wheeler and helmet while out for a ride.

Yelland's body was found about 700 metres from the red Honda TRX four wheeler with the Ontario License plate RT758.

He was 66 years old at the time of his disappearance in the area of Beaver Lake near Watabeag Lake, west of Kirkland Lake, police confirmed to CTV News in an email.