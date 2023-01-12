Quebec man guilty of dangerous driving in Hwy. 17 crash
A Quebec man has been found guilty of two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm for a July 2018 crash on Highway 17 that left a victim with life-threatening injuries.
In a judgement released Jan. 4, Justice Michael G. March ruled that rather than mechanical issues, the crash was caused by the accused driving too fast and aggressively because François Gauthier was afraid he would be late for work.
Court heard that Gauthier was returning to work in Ottawa after spending the Canada Day long weekend visiting his girlfriend near Timiskaming, Ont., when the head-on collision happened on July 3, 2018. Evidence was heard over four days -- Nov. 8, 9 and 15, 2021 and Aug. 12, 2022.
At the time, his gold-coloured 2003 Nissan was heading east but was in the west passing lane when it struck another vehicle. Gauthier testified he was having mechanical trouble and the hood popped open before the crash so he couldn’t see where he was going.
The collision left Brian Van Den Bosch of Ottawa -- who was 29 years old at the time -- with two broken vertebrae, a ruptured spleen and a concussion and he had to wear a fibreglass corset for three months.
Another man, Cory Eckford of Cobden. Ont., received minor injuries as a result of the crash. The vehicle Eckford was driving hit Van Den Bosch's SUV after it collided with Gauthier's car.
At the trial, Gauthier spoke through French/English interpreters. He told the court it was about a five-hour drive between work and his girlfriend’s residence in Timiskaming.
That weekend, his girlfriend’s children were at their father’s home, so they drank, smoked cannabis and he consumed amphetamines.
He testified he slept for 12 or 13 hours that Sunday and that he usually left between midnight and 1 a.m. to get to work in Ottawa on time.
“En route to Ottawa, at approximately 2:30 or 3 a.m., Gauthier stopped at the marina in Deep River and slept for two to three hours,” said a transcript of the court case.
“He knew he needed rest for the work day ahead.”
But he slept too long and when he woke up, he realized he would be at least two hours late for work.
“When he resumed his journey to Ottawa, he set his cruise control at 128 km/h,” the transcript said.
“He estimated he was driving at this speed for roughly 30 minutes before he was stopped by police.”
Gauthier was ticketed for speeding, stopped for breakfast and resumed driving just as the sun was rising.
When he got back on the road, he said he crossed mud and rocks left by a tractor and that the vehicle began veering left afterward.
Gauthier testified that he began to panic when the Nissan began overheating and his visibility was reduced by the rising sun.
“He thought it may explode,” the transcript said.
“He understood that at a later point, his vehicle actually caught fire.”
Gauthier said he didn’t pull over because he didn’t think it was safe with traffic getting heavier. A few seconds later, he said the hood popped open.
“He could only see out two small strips on the extreme left and right sides of his windshield,” the transcript said.
“Gauthier held onto the steering wheel. He thought it was the end. He tried to go to the right as he believed he ought to have, but the car kept going the opposite way.”
Gauthier testified he must have stepped on the accelerator as he hung on to the steering wheel “out of reflex.” When the left side passing lane opened up, he said he accelerated into it and that’s when the crash occurred.
“His memory stops there,” the transcript said.
“He reiterated that he had been in the extreme right lane. He saw nothing in front of him. He never saw the vehicle with which he collided. He only saw vehicles passing on his left.”
However, more than a dozen witnesses and police responders presented a different sequence of events.
One witness said he watched the driver of the Nissan’s “erratic driving” and said Gauthier’s vehicle was “swerving from side to side” entering the wrong lane and then coming back again.
He saw the Nissan pass a tractor-trailer in the wrong passing lane and at that point, called 911 to report the driver.
But it was too late as the collision took place moments later.
The driver of the tractor-trailer testified that the collision took place “seconds” after Gauthier’s vehicle passed him.
And another witness said Gauthier’s vehicle “was swerving in and out. It went into the oncoming lane, a passing lane, and crashed into a white SUV. There was an explosion thereafter.”
At the trial, Gauthier was found not guilty of the two counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm he was initially charged with.
Blood taken from Gauthier in the hospital showed he had consumed amphetamines, methamphetamine and ephedrine/pseudoephedrine.
A doctor testified that he couldn’t be certain of the effects of the drugs on Gauthier specifically, but could speak generally on their possible impact.
“Dr. Mayers offered that the accused’s weaving and drifting in and out of lanes of travel on the highway could be attributable to the use of methamphetamine and amphetamine,” the transcript said.
“A person under the influence of those drugs loses judgment of his or her driving abilities. There is diminished impulse control, which can lead to speeding. Users of the drug as well are known to take risks that they would not assume in a drug-free state. Furthermore, rapid flight of ideas and thoughts are not uncommon side effects too of the drug.”
And the Crown argued, contrary to Gauthier’s testimony, he had plenty of chances to pull over but chose to keep going despite the mechanical issues he said he was having.
While he showed no signs of impairment when he was given the speeding ticket, he could have taken drugs shortly thereafter, the Crown argued.
That theory was supported by the fact one police officer testified Gauthier had white powder around his right nostril.
In his decision, Justice Michael G. March of the Ontario Court of Justice said he didn’t believe Gauthier’s testimony.
Firstly, he drove a vehicle with serious mechanical issues between Timiskaming and Ottawa. He knew it was drifting left and was overheating to the point of exploding, but he kept driving.
Plus, the judge said it didn’t make sense that Gauthier testified he slept 12 or 13 hours, but still needed a two-hour nap.
It makes more sense, March wrote, that it was oversleeping that caused Gauthier to set his cruise control at 128 km/h “to be less late for work than he otherwise would be.”
There was also testimony that he was swerving all over the road, driving in the wrong lane to pass vehicles before the collision.
“Fourthly, I do not accept that the hood of Gauthier’s vehicle flew open in the seconds prior to its impact with Van Den Bosch’s,” the judge wrote.
“Moments earlier, Gauthier had passed a transport truck. I find that Gauthier was looking to use a passing lane intended for westbound travellers as his own to overtake other motorists.”
His testimony that he doesn’t remember interactions with others at the crash scene doesn’t add up either, the judge wrote.
For example, “Gauthier was able to identify himself when asked in English, not his mother tongue, to do so by Const. Moore. He clearly understood the officer’s question and was able to articulate where he was headed.”
Gauthier also testified he only smoked cannabis a few times a year, yet had 51 grams on him when the collision occurred.
However, the Crown failed to make the case that he was impaired. The expert testimony spoke to what could happen if Gauthier was impaired, but police who pulled him over just before the crash saw no signs he was impaired.
Much more proof would be needed to find him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, the judge ruled.
Read the full transcript here.
