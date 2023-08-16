Public health recommending COVID boosters this fall

Public heath authorities are reminding people that cold and flu season will soon be here and many are saying they believe its time for another COVID booster shot.

Algoma Public Health's (APH) manager of immunizations, Nick Minardi, told CTV News that fall is a time when respiratory viruses tend to be seen more frequently.

"We've kind of seen it over the years that it (COVID-19) has been circulating,” he said.

"As the weather changes and individuals become congregating more indoors and things like that that the opportunity for it to spread person to person is there."

Minardi said that "getting immunized helps protect yourself as well as those around you."

Receiving a COVID booster is recommended for those of all ages and health levels – experts have also recommended individuals get the flu shot as well.

Minardi said people can book them both for the same appointment if deemed more convenient.

In an interview on CTV News Channel, Canada's Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo said that immunity starts to wane six months after an infection or last booster dose – noting a Canadian's best defence is to stay on top of their COVID-19 vaccinations.

"All of the good measures that everyone is well versed in, you know, the use face masks is appropriate in indoor close spaces, you know, if it's crowded, good hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, and keeping up to date with vaccines are all layers of protection we should continue to think about," said Njoo.

Public Health officials said clinics will likely begin in October and APH and other public health authorities will share those dates with the public once they are solidified.

In the Sault are people can book online or by calling APH, but there are many other options, said Minardi.

"If an individual is interested in accessing or getting a COVID or flu shot there's different avenues and channels they can access," he said.

"If they have a primary care provider, local pharmacies and public health-led clinics."

This reminder comes as the Public Health Agency of Canada released data suggesting that the number of COVID-19 infections may be slowly rising once again.

Health experts are using wastewater to analyze positivity rates – noting that COVID activity is still low to moderate across the country.