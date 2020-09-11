SUDBURY -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is joining Ontario Premier Doug Ford for the ground-breaking ceremony of northern Ontario's newest mining projects Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Two Ontario cabinet ministers will also be in attendance for the event, Greg Rickford, Minister of both Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Indigenous Affairs, and John Yakabuski, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry.

After eight years of planning, IAMGOLD received approval to begin construction on July 21 for the open-pit mine at Cote Lake in Chester and Yeo Townships, near Gogama 130 km southwest of Timmins and 200 km northwest of Sudbury.

It will take three years and around $900 million to build, with more than 1,300 jobs to be created during construction. The lifespan of the mine is expected to be 16 - 18 years and is projected to add an estimated $10 billion to the provincial economy and $5 billion in wages, including 450 permanent, full-time jobs.

The two leaders will hold a joint news conference at 12:30 p.m.

Ford was in Sudbury on Thursday to announce an additional $14.75 million in funding to expand mental health and addiction services in Ontario.

