Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Friday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to be in northern Ontario on Friday to visit a local electricity provider and tour a housing development project, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will have full coverage starting at 10:30 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at PUC Services in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., to help launch the first community-wide smart grid in Canada. Nov. 10/23 (Supplied)

Trudeau's public itinerary for the day begins with a photo opportunity at a "local electricity provider" at 10:30 a.m. followed by remarks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:20 a.m.

PUC Services shared a photo of Trudeau on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said he is there today to help launch the Sault Smart Grid, the first community-wide smart grid in Canada.

At 1:15 p.m., the prime minister will tour a housing development project before visiting a local Royal Canadian Legion at 2:15 p.m.

Since Nov. 2, Sault utility provider PUC Services has been teasing an impending "big announcement" on social media.

Also in Sault Ste. Marie, a nine-storey, 107-unit veterans housing project built by Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 is expected to be completed next month.

Last month, the Ontario energy minister announced two new hydro lines are being built in northeastern Ontario, one in Sault Ste. Marie and the other in Sudbury.

