Popular TV game show is coming to these Canadian cities this fall
The Price is Right, TV's longest-running game show, is bringing its live, travelling show to these three Canadian cities this fall.
CALGARY
Its first stop on the Canadian leg of its tour is at the Grey Eagle Event Centre in Calgary, Alta., on Sept. 9 and 10.
ONTARIO
Just added, is a stop in the City of Greater Sudbury, Ont. where it is coming to Sudbury Community Arena on Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. giving audience members a chance to "come on down" and win up to US$25,000 in prizes.
Tickets for the Sudbury stop go on sale May 6 at 10 a.m.
"This on-stage travelling version gives fans the chance to experience the same fun and winning excitement up close and in-person," the city said in a news release Wednesday morning.
"Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the fabulous showcase."
The live show has been playing to sold-out audiences for more than 10 years across North America.
Gameshow contestants ages 19 years and older will be selected to play through a random draw.
From Sept. 23 to 25, The Price is Right Live will be at Casino Rama Resort in Rama.
