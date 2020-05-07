SUDBURY -- The Bishop of the Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie is leaving the north to take on a new role in Ottawa-Cornwall.

Bishop Marcel Damphousse took on his role in Sault Ste. Marie in 2015, replacing Bishop Jean-Louis Plouffe, who retired after holding the post for more than 25 years.

Damphousse had been bishop of the Diocese of Alexandria-Cornwall from 2012-2015. On Thursday, Pope Francis formally announced the creation of a new diocese, Ottawa-Cornwall.

It will be led by the current bishop in Ottawa, Terrence Prendergast, with Damphousse serving as Prendergast's coadjutor archbishop in the diocese. A coadjutor archbishop assists the diocesan bishop in administrating the area and succeeds the bishop when he retires.

Damphousse will begin his new position on June 16.

A new bishop for the Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie has not yet been appointed.