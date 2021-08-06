SUDBURY -- A woman wielding a knife was shot and killed by Ontario Provincial Police in Burks Falls Thursday, Ontario's police watchdog said in a news release Friday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which has invoked its mandate in the case, said in the incident took place around 8:19 p.m.

"Ontario Provincial Police responded to a Burks Falls residence for an unwanted person," the release said. "Two officers arrived and were confronted by a female wielding a knife. An interaction ensued and both officers discharged their pistols. The female was struck and mortally wounded."

A third responding officer performed CPR, but the resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful, the SIU said.

Anyone with information about the investigation to contact the SIU's lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The unit is also asking anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

All investigations are conducted by SIU investigators who are civilians. Results of the investigations must be made public.

Ontario Provincial Police tweeted that Almaguin OPP officers responded to a disturbance Thursday night on Ontario Street in the community.

"As a result of an interaction with an individual, one person is deceased," the tweet said. "Media calls should be directed to SIU.”