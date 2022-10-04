Police warn of sextortion scam occurring in Haliburton

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police in Haliburton are warning residents about an extortion scam that has been occurring in the area.

Using fake social media profiles and dating sites, the scammers invite victims to participate in casual online conversations, police said in a news release Tuesday.

"The chat then becomes sexual and the victim is asked to send sexually explicit photographs of themselves or engage in sexual activity that is unknowingly being recorded by the suspect," the release said.

"Once this is complete, the suspect will demand a sum of money or they will expose the explicit photos or video to the victim's friends, family and co-workers online."

To stay safe, police said you shouldn't add unknown people to social media accounts that could enable them access your personal information.

"Police encourage victims of this type of exploitation or similar crimes to report the incident," the release said.

For more information on internet safety, click here.

To report fraud, click here.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 1-705-286-1431.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online.

