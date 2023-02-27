Police say Timmins robbery suspect arrested while sleeping behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle

A 36-year-old woman from Timmins is accused of committing a range of offences, including break and enter, theft, and impaired driving following an incident Feb. 25.

Timmins police said Monday they received a report in the early morning about a driver sleeping in a vehicle at a Kimberly Avenue address.

“Upon being woken up, the driver displayed obvious signs of impairment and was arrested and taken into police custody,” police said in a news release Monday.

“Further investigation revealed that the vehicle in question had been stolen the day before as the driver had broken into a Kelly-Ann Drive residence and fled with the vehicle from that location.”

The woman is charged with break and enter, theft more than $5,000, driving while suspended and impaired driving.

The suspect remains in police custody awaiting a bail hearing slated for today at the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins.