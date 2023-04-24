Police say Espanola suspect blocked train tracks with stolen transport

Ontario Provincial Police say a 23-year-old suspect is facing charges after a stolen tractor-trailer blocked the train tracks in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township.

The incident began April 21 at 7 a.m. when police responded to a theft in progress from a business on Carlalbert Street.

“The complainant reported a tractor-trailer had been stolen and employees were tracking it by GPS,” police said in a news release Monday.

“Two snowmobiles and a flatbed trailer had also been stolen, but they were recovered a few kilometres away on Birch Lake Road. The gates to the business had also been damaged.”

A short time later, police found the tractor-trailer down a side trail. It had jackknifed across the train tracks in Webbwood.

“The driver was unsuccessfully attempting to move the vehicle,” police said.

“The person was arrested at the scene. Train traffic was halted while the company removed the vehicle from the tracks.”

The suspect has been charged with numerous offences, including two counts of motor vehicle theft, three counts of theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000, mischief and driving while suspended.

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice virtual bail court in Sudbury on April 21 and was remanded into custody.