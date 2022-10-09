Police recover a body from Lake Nipissing near Sudbury

Ontario Provincial Police said Sunday they have discovered a body in the western arm of Lake Nipissing, in St. Charles, east of Sudbury.

Police were called around 9:20 a.m. Saturday to reports of an abandoned vessel in the area.

"The vessel was under power when it was located without the operator," West Nipissing OPP said in a news release.

The marine unit was unable to locate anyone in the area.

The underwater search and recovery unit attended and retrieved a body from the water.

The deceased as been identified as 37-year-old, Chris Jackson, from Sudbury.

No cause of death has been released at this time.

"The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service."

More on this story as information becomes available.