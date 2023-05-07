Police not looking for suspects in fatal Sturgeon Falls house fire
Ontario Provincial Police say it has completed an investigation into the deaths of a senior couple found at the scene of a residential fire in November 2022.
The bodies of 91-year-old Joseph Brunet and 81-year-old Lorraine Brunet were discovered when first responders were called to a house fire on Quesnel Road shortly before 9 a.m. Nov. 2, 2022, OPP said.
Lorraine Brunet was found deceased at her home in Sturgeon Falls during a fire Nov. 2, 2022. (Theoret Bourgeois Funeral Home obituary)
An investigation was launched by the Nipissing West crime unit despite police saying foul play was not suspected at the time and there is no concern for public safety.
On Sunday, OPP said a thorough investigation is complete and police are not looking for any suspects.
Neither the cause of the fire nor deaths have been revealed when CTV News asked OPP.
The Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has identified the remains of two deceased people located following a fire in West Nipissing on Nov. 2. (File)
"No further details with respect to this investigation will be released," OPP said.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 7 dead
Seven people were killed and up to six were injured Sunday after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a city bus stop outside of a migrant shelter in the border city of Brownsville, Texas, police said.
King Charles III will be the new face of Canada’s $20 bill, coins
Amid celebrations marking King Charles III’s coronation, the Canadian government announced its $20 banknote and coins will be getting a fresh look featuring the new monarch.
Alberta wildfires on Sunday: Here's what you need to know
As of 11:15 a.m., 33 of the 109 wildfires are considered out of control by the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard.
Shoppers, employees 'walked past things they never should have seen' after Texas mall shooting: pastor
Another American community mourned Sunday for lives lost to a mass shooting -- this time at a Dallas-area outlet mall where a gunman stepped out of a sedan and opened fire on shoppers.
Leafs Nation invades Florida ahead of Game 3 despite ticket restrictions
Toronto Maple Leafs fans have descended on the balmy U.S. city of Sunrise this weekend ahead of tonight’s playoff matchup with the Florida Panthers, despite the home team’s best efforts to keep Leafs Nation out.
WATCH | 'Cheers William!' Prince of Wales takes sip of gin made by fan
The Prince and Princess of Wales had an impromptu gin tasting on Sunday after a fan handed the royals a taste of her homemade gin.
Farewell to a legend: Fans attend visitation of Gordon Lightfoot in Orillia, Ont.
Fans of late folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot will have an opportunity to pay their respects in his Orillia, Ont., hometown today. A public visitation will be held for the musician from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Paul's United Church.
Acadian communities mourn after two N.B. lobster fishers die on first day of season
Residents of the Acadian peninsula in New Brunswick are mourning the loss of two lobster boat crew who died on the first day of the season.
U.K. police face backlash over handling of anti-monarchy protests, government minister defends force's actions
A senior U.K. government minister has defended the actions of the Metropolitan Police during the anti-monarchy protests in London on Saturday, saying officers had to make "tough calls" during the coronation of King Charles III in a day which saw 52 arrests.
Barrie
-
Farewell to a legend: Fans attend visitation of Gordon Lightfoot in Orillia, Ont.
Fans of late folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot will have an opportunity to pay their respects in his Orillia, Ont., hometown today. A public visitation will be held for the musician from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Paul's United Church.
-
Barrie man, 18, killed in crash that injured 3 others in Oro-Medonte
Provincial police are investigating a deadly collision that happened in Oro-Medonte Saturday night.
-
Hundreds hike for Hospice Simcoe
The annual Hike for Hospice event took place throughout the morning at Sunnidale Park in Barrie.
Toronto
-
'One of the lucky ones': Toronto resident shares story of evacuation from war-torn Sudan
Long-time Toronto resident Azza Ahmed never imagined in her life that she’d be caught in the middle of a war zone, but that’s exactly what happened when she visited family in Sudan last month.
-
Nearly half of Canada's best brunch spots of 2023 are within a day trip of Toronto
Ahead of Mother’s Day, OpenTable has revealed its annual list of Canada’s 100 most popular brunch spots – and just about half of them are within driving distance of Toronto.
-
Leafs Nation invades Florida ahead of Game 3 despite ticket restrictions
Toronto Maple Leafs fans have descended on the balmy U.S. city of Sunrise this weekend ahead of tonight’s playoff matchup with the Florida Panthers, despite the home team’s best efforts to keep Leafs Nation out.
Ottawa
-
Record $1.8M raised at 2023 CN Cycle for CHEO
The 16th annual CN Cycle for CHEO has raised more than $1.8 million for the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario. This year's event had a record turnout.
-
PSAC releases new details on tentative agreements for federal workers
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says tentative four-year contract agreements with the federal government provide workers with $23,000 more, on average, in their pockets by the end of the agreement.
-
Flood watch continues along the Ottawa River and final bids due soon for the Ottawa Senators: Five stories to watch this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Kitchener
-
The Hopper fire deemed suspicious: Cambridge Fire Department
The Cambridge Fire Department says the blaze that gutted a historic downtown Preston building Saturday night is believed to be suspicious.
-
Police seeking witnesses and dash cam footage of Cambridge crash
Waterloo regional police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a crash in Cambridge saw an 18-year-old airlifted to hospital.
-
Hundreds expected at coronation-themed events in Elora, Ont.
Royal-watchers across the Commonwealth are celebrating the coronation of King Charles III Saturday, including in Elora, Ont. where crowds gathered to mark the historic event at a local restaurant and bakery.
London
-
Stunt driving charges laid at illegal car rally in Goderich, Ont.: OPP
Huron County OPP say around 50 people were engaging in mischief, stunt driving, disturbing the peace and other offences at an illegal car and truck rally Saturday night.
-
Poilieve gives boost to Conservative candidate ahead of Oxford byelection
No mention of nomination process turmoil for Oxford county Conservatives, as federal leader Pierre Poilievre offers support to the winning nominee ahead of an upcoming byelection.
-
Police investigate possible attempted kidnapping in Strathroy, Ont.
Police are investigating a possible attempted child abduction in Strathroy, Ont. after a young girl was allegedly approached and chased by a strange man Saturday afternoon.
Windsor
-
Juvenile arthritis organization launches national mental health strategy to support suffering youth
Sunday marks National Child and Youth Mental Health Awareness Day and it’s hitting close to home for an Amherstburg family.
-
OPP charge driver in fatal Lakeshore collision
Lakeshore OPP has charged a driver following a fatal collision Saturday that claimed the life of a 70-year-old woman.
-
Windsor Ave house fire causes estimated $100K in damages
Four people have been displaced following a downtown house fire.
Montreal
-
Laval firefighters tackle several boat fires at local marina
Laval firefighters were called to a local marina Sunday morning to put out several boat fires. According to the Laval fire department (APL), the two-alarm fire affected multiple boats in the waters at Marina BO-BI-NO's Saint-Francois location.
-
Montrealer records 44 cars turning illegally at intersection of deadly crash
A Montreal man says he is concerned by the number of illegal turns drivers take onto side streets to avoid traffic jams on larger streets.
-
Police investigating death of Gaspe man found trapped under farm tractor
Quebec provincial police say they're investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was trapped under a tractor on a farm on the province's Gaspe Peninsula.
Atlantic
-
Acadian communities mourn after two N.B. lobster fishers die on first day of season
Residents of the Acadian peninsula in New Brunswick are mourning the loss of two lobster boat crew who died on the first day of the season.
-
Indigenous peoples await action from new King
Indigenous leaders are sharing their thoughts on the coronation of King Charles III, with hopes that the new head of the monarch will prioritize reconciliation.
-
N.L. crab fishers reject latest price offer from processors, as fleet stays at wharf
Crab fishers in Newfoundland and Labrador are keeping their boats at the wharf after rejecting the latest price offer from the association that represents processors.
Winnipeg
-
Four teens recovering after Friday night stabbings
A 16-year-old faces numerous charges after four teenagers were stabbed at CF Polo Park Friday night.
-
'Wanted to get out and celebrate’: The King Charles coronation celebrations in Manitoba
Manitobans are sharing their optimism about the monarchy’s next chapter.
-
'A great friend, daughter, sister, granddaughter': The memorial bench honouring Jordyn Reimer's memory
The family of a Winnipeg woman killed by an alleged drunk driver last year is honouring her memory with a new walking trail bench in Transcona.
Calgary
-
Alberta declares state of emergency due to 'unprecedented' start to wildfire season
Alberta's provincial government declared a state of emergency on Saturday as tens of thousands of hectares continued to burn.
-
Banff RCMP seek assistance to locate missing man
Banff RCMP are asking for help from the public to find a missing man.
-
Alberta NDP suspends campaigns in ridings hit by wildfires
The Alberta NDP announced Saturday that it has suspended campaigns in six ridings impacted by Alberta wildfires across the province.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfires on Sunday: Here's what you need to know
As of 11:15 a.m., 33 of the 109 wildfires are considered out of control by the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard.
-
Government officials visit evacuees at Expo Centre
A number of government officials visited wildfire evacuees at Edmonton's Expo Centre on Sunday.
-
Alberta wildfires links and resources to stay up to date
CTV News Edmonton has compiled a list of links and resources for Albertans to stay up to date on the wildfires across the province.
Vancouver
-
Waters recede in parts of flood-ravaged B.C. as half of province remains under threat
Flood watches and warnings continue to persist in much of British Columbia's Interior, but water levels appear to be receding at one of the hardest-hit communities.
-
Alberta wildfires on Sunday: Here's what you need to know
As of 11:15 a.m., 33 of the 109 wildfires are considered out of control by the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard.
-
King Charles III will be the new face of Canada’s $20 bill, coins
Amid celebrations marking King Charles III’s coronation, the Canadian government announced its $20 banknote and coins will be getting a fresh look featuring the new monarch.