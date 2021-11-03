Police investigating sudden death in Bracebridge

Sudbury -

Ontario Provincial Police in Bracebridge are currently investigating a sudden death that occurred in the area of York Street on Wednesday.

Police were called shortly after 9:30 a.m. and officers from the Bracebridge OPP, along with Muskoka EMS, attended an address near York Street involving a sudden death.

"(It) has been deemed non-suspicious," police said. "There is no threat to public safety. Bracebridge crime unit and forensic identification, with the assistance of the Chief Coroner's office, are continuing the investigation."

More information will be released as it becomes available, police said.