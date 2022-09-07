Police investigating second infant death in northern Ontario this week

Tragedy has struck again in northern Ontario as police investigate a second infant death this week.

Temiskaming police and paramedics were called to a home on Chamberlin Road-5 in Chamberlain Township shortly after 4 p.m. Sept. 3, OPP said in a news release.

"A three-month-old infant was found in medical distress, transported to hospital and was later pronounced deceased," police said.

"The Temiskaming crime unit, under the direction of the OPP criminal investigation branch (CIB) will be continuing the investigation with the OPP forensic identification services unit, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service."

No word on the cause.

This news comes after OPP said its Greenstone detachment is investigating the sudden death of an infant on Long Lake No. 58 First Nation in northwestern Ontario.

Police and paramedics were called to a home Sept. 5 about an unresponsive infant, OPP said in a news release Tuesday.

"Despite life-saving efforts, the infant was pronounced deceased," police said.

The OPP northwest region crime unit and the forensic identification services are assisting in the investigation along with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

An autopsy is scheduled for later in the week to help determine the cause of death.

"Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000," police said.