Police ask residents of Latchford Township, Ont., to shelter in place due to 'armed and dangerous' suspect

Residents in Latchford Township, approximately 130 kilometers north of North Bay, Ont., along Highway 11, are being asked to shelter in a safe place Thursday evening as Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conduct an investigation involving a suspect in the area that is believed to be "armed and dangerous."

“A shelter-in-place has been issued in Latchford and the surrounding area as a result of an ongoing investigation involving a suspect believed to be armed and dangerous,” said police in a news release.

“The OPP is currently on scene for an investigation in the area of Highway 11 and Portage Bay Road.”

Do not approach

Police described the suspect as a male of Middle Eastern descent and approximately 30 years of age dressed in black.

“The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous,” said police.

“If seen, call 911 immediately and do not approach.”

The OPP has also closed Highway 11 from Temagami, Ont., to Moose Lake Road North in Coleman Township.

“(The) roadway closed due to ongoing investigation,” said police in a tweet at 8:17 p.m.

“Please avoid the area.”

The nature of the investigation is unknown but the public was orginally asked to stay away from the area of Portage Bay Road and Highway 11 in an earlier OPP tweet.

“Temiskaming OPP is currently on scene for an investigation in the area of Highway 11 and Portage Bay Road,” the advisory reads.

“Residents to secure their residence and shelter in place.”

Police have also issued an emergency alert in the area with the same message.

Timiskaming Ontario Provincial Police issued an emergency alert residents in the area of Latchford Township shortly before 7:30 p.m. on March 7, 2024. (Lydia Chubak/CTV News Northern Ontario)

An Ontario Civil Emergency Alert is in effect in the area. More details on active OPP alerts can be found here.

Police said more details will be released as they become available.

