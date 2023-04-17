Plane in Sault Ste. Marie overshoots runway Sunday

No one was injured when a Porter Airlines plane came to a stop past the end runway at the Sault Ste. Marie Airport on Sunday evening.

In an email Monday, the company said Flight PD269 was 78-seat De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft.

It left Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport at 8:55 p.m. and arrived in Sault Ste. Marie with 52 passengers and four crew members onboard at 10:21 p.m.

“Passengers were escorted from the aircraft to the airport terminal,” the airline said.

“Porter is currently supporting its passengers and crew, and cooperating with the Transportation Safety Board as they begin their investigation.”