Peterborough murder suspect arrested in the Sault

A 34-year-old man wanted in connection with a murder in Peterborough has been arrested in Sault Ste. Marie.

Eduardo Silva was arrested Aug. 22 in a joint operation with the police services in the Sault and Peterborough.

Silva barricaded himself inside a Farquhar Street residence around 11 p.m. for about two hours before surrendering to police.

He is charged with second-degree murder and several related weapons offences. The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing and was remanded.

The investigation is ongoing in Sault Ste. Marie and further charges are pending, Sault police said in a news release Wednesday.

Peterborough Police Chief Stuart Betts thanked his counterparts in the Sault for their help.

“The distance between where Silva is accused of committing his crime and where he was ultimately arrested highlights the fact that crimes and those who commit them transcend regional borders and agencies,” Betts said in the release.

“We have become increasingly reliant on the cooperation of other agencies to bring a conclusion to such complex investigations that threaten the safety in our communities.”

“Together, we were able to get a violent offender off the streets and into custody,” added Sault Police Chief Hugh Stevenson.