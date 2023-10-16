Pedestrian struck on Highway 11 earlier this month dies, victim identified

The pedestrian recently struck on Highway 11 in Temagami, Ont., about 100 km northwest of North Bay, has died.

On Oct. 6 about 7 p.m., an 87-year-old man was struck in the northbound lanes of the northern highway near Milne Sherman Road. The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries from the scene.

“On Oct. 11 (he) succumbed to his injuries in hospital,” said Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in a news release Monday.

Police have identified the victim as Norman Roux of Ottawa.

The highway was closed by police for about five hours following the crash.

OPP said the investigation into the crash is continuing.

Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have information about the crash to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.