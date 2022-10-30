Pedestrian sent to hospital after being hit in a crash in Sudbury on Saturday
A section of Notre Dame Avenue was closed for about an hour Saturday evening following a collision.
Just before 5 p.m. police responded to a collision near the downtown area of Greater Sudbury, Greater Sudbury Police Services said in a tweet.
Notre Dame Avenue between King Street and Nolin Street was closed while traffic was diverted on secondary streets in the area.
Police told CTV News Sunday that the crash involved a pedestrian who was transported to hospital.
The road reopened just before 6 p.m. Oct. 29.
This story will be updated as more information comes available.
