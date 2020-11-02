SUDBURY -- Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 141 in Seguin Township, southeast of Parry Sound, Monday.

It happened west of Rosseau around 6:30 a.m. Monday, police said in a news release.

"Police confirm the pedestrian involved in the collision was pronounced deceased. Further information may be released after next of kin notifications have been completed," said Joe Scali, OPP media officer. "OPP North East Region Technical Collision Investigation unit (TCI) is assisting in the investigation."

Scali said an investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Motorists should expect delays in the area.

More to come on this tragic incident, check back for more details.