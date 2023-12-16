Parry Sound High School hosts first Tech and Trades Showcase

A new tech and trades showcase at Parry Sound High School (PSHS) has been born as a way to try and bridge the gap between industry partners and students.

The idea is to promote skilled trades as a viable career option for students.

At the first annual PSHS Tech and Trades Showcase industry representatives were given a chance to tour the school's construction, automotive and culinary arts classrooms and have discussions with teachers about education and career pathways. (Supplied/Near North District School Board)"It's not what is really publicized as well as it could be in the school system,” said Blair Cousins, the hospitality and culinary arts teacher and technology team leader at the school.

“We're looking towards bringing industry into our school system so that students get the opportunity to see them not only as they go into a job interview but they get the opportunity to see it, see it as part of the school, learn the personalities and the opportunities that are out there."

It all started last year when hosted a dinner for members of the construction and transportation industry following the development of their new construction and mining specialist high skills major program – industry insiders discussed the school’s programs and looked for ways to support the school’s trade programs and from there the PSHS Tech and Trades Showcase was born.

Industry representatives were given a chance to tour the school's construction, automotive and culinary arts classrooms and have discussions with teachers about education and career pathways.

The tour was then followed by an opportunity for industry partners to showcase their businesses directly to students.

“Students had the opportunity to talk directly to employers and view presentations that will inspire questions and develop opportunities for co-op placements, Ontario youth apprenticeship program training and future meaningful well-paying careers,” said Cousins.

“So often, opportunities are missed because people are not aware they are there."

Joel Constable is a councillor from McDougall Township and a construction business owner. He said, in a news release, that young people have many different career avenues available to them and it is important for them to be aware of the rewarding opportunities available in the trades.

“Businesses are here for recruitment, to encourage students to look at their industries at that critical time when young people are starting to make choices,” said Constable.

“I see one of the biggest benefits of the showcase is getting students into summer jobs. To get them exposed to the industry and hopefully encourage them to pursue it."

Officials with the Near North District School Board said there are plans to make this an annual event with future showcases having a greater focus on construction, green energy, technology and workplace safety.

Cousins also told CTV News that the school hopes that future showcases can involve elementary school students as well to get them thinking about the trades as a viable career in order to help guide them through their high school education.

