SUDBURY -- Ontario Provincial Police say a youth from the Parry Sound area has been charged with sexual assault.

Officers from the West Parry Sound detachment responded to a sexual assault complaint on Monday, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

Const. Joe Scali told CTV News in an email the sexual assault happened earlier this year, but did not give a firm date.

As a result of the investigation, a "young person" from Seguin Township has been charged.

Scali said the accused and victim are both under 18 years old and know each other. The name of the accused is being withheld due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act and to protect the identity of the victim.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Parry Sound at a later, unspecified date.

The allegation has not been proven in court.

"Victims in abusive relationships are not alone. If you are in an abusive relationship or know someone who is, there are local resources here to help," OPP said. "A toll-free call can be placed to the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential."

Support available: