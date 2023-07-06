Paramedic who drowned in the Far North called a 'fallen hero'

Tributes are coming in for Arjanan Sivasathiyarajah, a paramedic who drowned this week while working in Kashechewan First Nation.

Kashechewan Chief Gaius Wesley said Sivasathiyarajah had started working in the community just two weeks earlier.

His remains were recovered shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Wesley first announced Monday the paramedic was presumed to have drowned when he fell into the river and was swept into a fast-running current after his boat hit shallow water.

Sivasathiyarajah was on a supply run with another paramedic and an agency nurse to Fort Albany, a nearby community along James Bay.

Grand Chief Alison Linklater, who leads a council of eight local First Nations, called the paramedic a "fallen hero" who would be remembered for his "honourable service and pledge to the health of our people."

The local health authority said he had already made an "immense impact" on those who met him during his tenure.

In Timmins, the community announced it was lowering flags to half-mast in Sivasathiyarajah’s honour.

“Mayor Michelle Boileau on behalf of council and the City of Timmins offers her condolences to the family, friends, colleagues, and community impacted by this tragedy,” the community said in a news release Thursday.

Weeneebayko Area Health Authority and Kajanan Sivasathiyarajah have set up a GofundMe to support his family.

“Arjanan had only been in the community for two weeks, but had made a lasting impact on all who got to know him,” said the post on the GoFundMe page.

“Arjanan leaves behind his parents, his brother, and many, many more friends and extended family members. On behalf of his coworkers, our communities, and those who worked so hard to locate him in the days following his incident, we are seeking donations to assist the family during this very difficult time.”

