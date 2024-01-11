NORTHERN ONTARIO
Northern Ontario

    • Orange smoke in Sudbury caused by chemical reaction, not explosion: fire officials

    Emergency crews were called Thursday morning to an industrial business on Maley Drive that manufactures specialty mining supply equipment after a chemical reaction created red/orange smoke, alarming residents.

    An emergency call about a suspected acid explosion at Quatro Industries was received just after 9 a.m., deputy fire chief Jesse Oshell told CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca in a phone interview.

    Fire and police were called to a Sudbury mining supply manufacturer after a chemical reaction caused employees to evacuate. (Photo courtesy of Michael Desserault)

    Upon investigation, fire crews determined there was no explosion, Oshell said.

    A chemical reaction occurred in a container an acid product was being mixed in.

    "That reaction caused a vapour cloud which was noticeable by individuals passing by and the establishment worked to put the product outside in a safe location," Oshell said.

    The container was moved outside as the toxic vapours posed a danger to the employees inside the building.

    There were about 15 to 20 employees who were evacuated as a result.

    Anyone who came in contact with the product was assessed by paramedics, but no injuries have been reported, Oshell said.

    "Once it got outside and started to dissipate, it got carried off by prevailing winds," Oshell said.

    The smoke wasn't drifting towards local businesses or residences, he added, but nearby establishments were also evacuated until crews could assess the risk.

    "As there is no vapour cloud plume cloud or major reaction going on with the product there is at this time very low risk in the immediate area and no impact to the broader community around the businesses," Oshell said.

    The hazardous materials team assessed the situation.

    "At this time, there is no risk to the area," he said.

    Fire and police were called to a Sudbury mining supply manufacturer after a chemical reaction caused employees to evacuate. Jan. 11/24 (Alana Everson/CTV Northern Ontario)

    The City of Greater Sudbury Fire Services' hazardous waste unit is on scene at Quatro Industries on Maley Drive after a chemical reaction while mixing an acid product caused an evacuation. Jan. 11/24 (Alana Everson/CTV Northern Ontario)

     

    Emergency crews called to Quatro Industries on Maley Drive in Sudbury after a chemical reaction while mixing an acid product caused an evacuation. Jan. 11/24 (Alana Everson/CTV Northern Ontario)

     
    Fire and police were called to a Sudbury mining supply manufacturer after a chemical reaction caused employees to evacuate. (Photo courtesy of Michael Desserault)

