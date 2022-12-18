OPP in the northeast need more communicators

Anyone looking into a career in law enforcement may be in luck.

The North East Region OPP are looking to hire more communication staff; these personnel are often referred to as dispatchers.

Officials at the Ontario Provincial Police’s regional headquarters in North Bay told CTV News they have open positions and need more communicators, adding they are hiring both French and English dispatchers.

"A good call taker is someone who has empathy first and for most. If you are empathetic and put your self in someone else position and realize someone who's calling in may be having the worst day of their live,” said Chris Paquette of the OPP.

“We have to make the assumption that the person calling in has never called the police before so we use that empathy and calmness."

Officials said dispatchers are the first point of contact between the public and the OPP, they work alongside front line staff to ensure everyone's safety.

"As a police officer on the road, dispatchers are our life line. They send us to calls, make sure to check backgrounds on people to see if people don't like police, they give us that information,” Sergeant Shone Camirand said.

“They're super important as a police officer, because they have our backs all the time."

Two information sessions will be held in North Bay on Jan.10 about the OPP Communicator Positions.

For more information on career opportunities with the Ontario Provincial Police, visit their website.