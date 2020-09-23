SUDBURY -- Ontario Provincial Police have identified the person who drowned in Grass Lake near Burk's Falls earlier this week.

The victim has been identified as Greg Kara, 47 of Brantford, Ont., who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Original story:

The Ontario Provincial Police say they found the remains of a drowning victim in Grass Lake on Wednesday, near the community of Kearney near Burk's Falls.

Police received a call around 1:45 p.m. regarding an overturned canoe on the lake.

"Witnesses reported that they observed an overturned canoe and a person in the water," police said in a news release. "Emergency services searched the lake and recovered the person who was pronounced dead at the scene."

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.