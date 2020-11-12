SUDBURY -- If you love dogs, the Ontario Provincial Police's annual canine unit calendar might be perfect for you.

OPP is featuring its furriest members from across the province and highlighting each one's specialty to support the youth foundation and museum.

The 2021 calendar is the fifth edition and features some of Ontario's highly trained police dogs that work to keep residents safe.

Each calendar costs $10 and can be purchased at the OPP Off Duty Shop.

So far this year, the OPP Canine Unit has received more than 1,700 support service calls.

Each dog is more than just a pretty face, but managed to take time to strike a pose for charity.

"We currently have 47 active canines throughout the province of Ontario. There are a blend of different roles for the canines including: general service; explosive detection; search and rescue; tactical; human remains; and drug detection," said Staff Sergeant Dave Gillan, the OPP canine program coordinator. "We anticipate an active service life (career) of the canines from 7-10 years depending on their breed and area of expertise."

Last year, the calendar project raised $25,309.64 to help disadvantaged youth around Ontario and the volunteer-based organization that helps preserve the provincial police history.