Ontario Provincial Police take over search for missing Alberta pilots
The Superior East detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is taking over the search for two pilots from Alberta who have been missing since April 14.
Brian Slingerland, 44, and John Fehr, 39, disappeared during a flight between Delhi and Marathon, Ont. The plane took off from southern Ontario around 3:45 p.m. April 14 and went down less than three hours later about 60 kilometres north of Sault Ste. Marie in a heavily wooded area.
A massive search to find the missing pilots was led by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton and involved 13 different aircraft from the Royal Canadian Air Force, OPP, Canadian Coast Guard, Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry and the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association.
It was called off April 24 after 10 days of searching. More than 100 military, coast guard and civilians helped with the search that included 75 flights, 360 flight hours and covered about 17,300 square kilometres, according to Canada's Department of National Defence.
The OPP has taken over the search, and is asking the public to keep an eye out for debris.
"With warmer weather and expected increase in recreational activities in remote areas of Lake Superior Provincial Park, OPP is asking the public to call police if a crash site or debris is observed in the area," police said in a video posted to Twitter.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.
--With files from Chelsea Papineau
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian MPs unanimously back motion calling Russian attacks in Ukraine a 'genocide'
Canadian members of Parliament voted unanimously on Wednesday to label Russia's attacks in Ukraine a 'genocide.' The vote was triggered following the tabling of an NDP-backed unanimous consent motion.
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation
Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday and threatened to do the same to other countries, using its most essential export in what was seen as a bid to punish and divide the West over its support for Ukraine.
TREND LINE | Conservatives open 'statistically significant' lead over Liberals: Nanos poll
The Conservative Party of Canada has opened up a 'statistically significant' lead over the governing Liberals, the latest polling from Nanos Research shows.
OPINION | Don Martin: The thunder of overreaction as Rolling Blunder wheels toward Ottawa
As was the case with the Freedom Convoy, it’s the organizers of Rolling Thunder who are giving the event's modest purpose some ominous overtones, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion piece for CTVNews.ca.
As Canada's population ages, what happens to affordable, accessible housing?
Experts say more affordable and accessible housing is needed for Canada's aging population with seniors over the age of 85 reported as the fastest-growing age group in the country.
Liberals propose temporary new power to adjourn House 'without notice' and revive late-night sittings
In a move typically not seen until closer to the end of the spring sitting, the Liberals have given notice for a motion looking to revive late-night House sittings, while also proposing to give ministers the temporary power to table 'without notice' a motion to adjourn the Commons until the fall.
WATCH LIVE | No injuries on Amber Heard after fight with Johnny Depp: officers
Jurors in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard court case heard Wednesday from police officers who responded to the couple's penthouse immediately after a 2016 fight.
What happens to your crypto, social media accounts once you're gone?
More Canadians are likely faced with the task of deciding what to do with their digital estate once they're gone, whether that means protecting their cryptocurrency or leaving their social media accounts in someone else's hands.
Ottawa police chief vows biker convoy won't be repeat of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa’s interim police chief says he has heard community concerns as the city braces for a biker convoy protest, vowing it won’t be a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' from earlier this year.
Barrie
-
Judgement favours City of Barrie in legal dispute over historic train station
An 11-year multi-million dollar legal dispute over the development of the historic Allandale train station has cleared another hurdle.
-
War in Ukraine reunites childhood friends in Thornton, Ont.
A Thornton, Ont. man opens his home to his childhood friend fleeing his home in Ukraine.
-
Gravenhurst, Ont. man charged with impaired driving following collision: OPP
Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a Gravenhurst, Ont. man with impaired driving following a single-vehicle collision Tuesday.
Toronto
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Car stolen from an Ontario street tracked to Nigeria
CTV News was able to find a vehicle stolen from an Ontario street more than six months earlier. It was sitting in a parking lot in a suburb of Lagos, Nigeria.
-
Ontario election will include easier mail-in balllots, more advance voting days
With voters heading to the polls in June for Ontario's first general election of the COVID-19 era, Elections Ontario says it is ready to hold a vote where everyone will feel safe to cast a ballot.
-
'His greatest joy': Toronto boy with rare disease surprised with bags of favourite potato chips
A Toronto boy with a rare disease is eating his way through a big surprise, dozens of bags of his favourite snack — Lay’s Classic potato chips.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police chief vows biker convoy won't be repeat of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa’s interim police chief says he has heard community concerns as the city braces for a biker convoy protest, vowing it won’t be a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' from earlier this year.
-
Proposed $330M 'Lansdowne 2.0' includes new stands, arena
The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) has unveiled its plan to tear down and replace the north side stands at TD Place Stadium and further redevelop Lansdowne Park.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa Wednesday, hospitalizations stable
Ottawa Public Health is reporting two more COVID-19 deaths in the city, with hospitalizations holding steady.
Kitchener
-
Regional council set to debate washroom access at downtown Kitchener encampment
Councillors are expected to vote on a recommendation from staff to provide 24/7 washroom access to people living at the encampment at the corner of Victoria Street and Weber Street at Wednesday's meeting.
-
Over $17,000 worth of drugs seized in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have seized more than $17,000 worth of drugs after a report of a suspicious vehicle in Kitchener.
-
WRDSB issues new messaging strongly recommending masks in schools
A letter sent to parents of Waterloo region district school board students is strongly recommending masks indoors. Meanwhile a lawyer says the board could do even more.
London
-
$100,000 in damages possible after late night garage fire in London, Ont.
London firefighters rushed to the scene of a garage fire Tuesday night near the intersection of Wellington Road and Emery Street.
-
Elderly Bruce County man recovering after spending 18 hours in a swamp
A Bruce County man is warm and dry on Wednesday after police rescued him out of the Saratoga Swamp near Goderich.
-
Tractor enthusiasts leave $2 million to local hospitals
Don and Cliff Schultz were bachelor farmers who lived a simple and honest life raising cattle, growing crops and collecting tractors on their farm in the Blyth, Ont. area.
Windsor
-
LaSalle woman, 99, reunites with 102-year-old sister from New York
For 99-year-old Gertrude Alfonso, the keys to a long life are pretty straightforward — eat healthy, always be grateful for your loved ones and hold your faith close to your heart.
-
'The backlog is huge': Hit and miss wait times for passport renewal in Windsor
Long lines and frustration at Windsor’s downtown passport office appear to be mitigated compared to elsewhere in the province as a sharp rise in passport renewal applications continues across the country.
-
Chatham-Kent police investigate overnight shooting
Chatham-Kent police are investigating an overnight shooting in Chatham.
Montreal
-
As politicians wrangle over Bill 96, CEGEPS brace for major hiring and firing along language lines
A day after Quebec's ruling CAQ party decided to walk back a quota for how many courses English CEGEP students must take in French, the sudden change had more than a few people reeling -- educators, and also politicians.
-
Moderna to open new vaccine manufacturing plant in Montreal
Pharmaceutical giant Moderna will open its Canadian vaccine manufacturing plant in Montreal, CTV News has learned.
-
Families of Montreal brainwashing victims push for right to sue CIA, which funded experiments
It's well documented that the CIA, the American intelligence agency, funded the Montreal brainwashing experiments that forever altered Lana Mills Sowchuk's father and many, many others.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Power customer receives $1,018.32 bill after power disconnected, smart meter taken off home
A Nova Scotia Power customer says he received a $1018.32 bill from the utility after his power had been disconnected and the smart meter taken off his home.
-
RCMP supervisor during N.S. mass shooting took extended leave amid second-guessing
One of the Mounties who oversaw the initial response to the mass shooting in Nova Scotia was off work for at least 16 months afterwards, saying he struggled with questions about his own decisions during the rampage.
-
Atlantic provinces will have highest proportion of seniors over 85 by 2043: census
By 2043, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick could be home to the highest proportions of seniors aged 85 or older in the country, with people in that age category expected to make up more than six per cent of the population in each of those provinces.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg high school teacher allegedly struck by student with hammer in classroom
A Winnipeg school division says a teacher is at home recovering after allegedly being hit by a student with a hammer.
-
'We don't make these decisions lightly': Nearly 60 million litres of sewage dumped into Winnipeg's rivers during the storm
The city released nearly 60 million litres of sewage in Winnipeg's rivers over the weekend – a difficult decision it says was made to protect Winnipegger's basements from flooding.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Conservatives open 'statistically significant' lead over Liberals: Nanos poll
The Conservative Party of Canada has opened up a 'statistically significant' lead over the governing Liberals, the latest polling from Nanos Research shows.
Calgary
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Mayor's former chief of staff receives $104K payout after 3 months on job
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek's former chief of staff received a six-figure payout after his employment was suddenly terminated less than 100 days after he was hired, CTV News has learned.
-
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash south of Calgary
RCMP say one person was killed in a crash south of Calgary on Wednesday.
-
Alberta reports 62 COVID-19 deaths in one week
Alberta added 62 COVID-19 deaths in seven days as hospitalizations continued to see a slight increase.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 62 COVID-19 deaths in one week
Alberta added 62 COVID-19 deaths in seven days as hospitalizations continued to see a slight increase.
-
Sohi says latest LRT attack 'really scares people away' from transit, asks for provincial help
Edmonton's mayor had a message for the 78-year-old woman who was shoved from an LRT platform onto train tracks Monday night, and he asked the province for help to make the system safer.
-
'Complete rubbish': Kenney denies early election speculation as NDP readies team
Premier Jason Kenney insisted Wednesday that Albertans will not be headed to the polls early, as Rachel Notley revealed that her NDP plans to have all its candidates ready by September.
Vancouver
-
Sewage-backup dispute won by property owner, strata ordered to pay more than $16,000
A B.C. property owner will be paid thousands of dollars by a strata corporation after he was charged plumbing fees and a deductible for a sewage backup in his kitchen sink.
-
Dramatic video shows 'takeover-style' robbery at Gucci store in downtown Vancouver
Police have released dramatic video of a "takeover-style" robbery committed at a Gucci store in downtown Vancouver late last year.
-
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Abbotsford hit-and-run, police say
Police in Abbotsford are investigating a hit-and-run crash that sent a 38-year-old man to hospital with life-threatening injuries late Tuesday night.