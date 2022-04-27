Ontario Provincial Police take over search for missing Alberta pilots

Brian Slingerland, 44, and John Fehr, 39, disappeared during a flight between Delhi and Marathon, Ont. The plane took off from southern Ontario around 3:45 p.m. April 14 and went down less than three hours later about 60 kilometres north of Sault Ste. Marie in a heavily wooded area. (Supplied) Brian Slingerland, 44, and John Fehr, 39, disappeared during a flight between Delhi and Marathon, Ont. The plane took off from southern Ontario around 3:45 p.m. April 14 and went down less than three hours later about 60 kilometres north of Sault Ste. Marie in a heavily wooded area. (Supplied)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation

Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday and threatened to do the same to other countries, using its most essential export in what was seen as a bid to punish and divide the West over its support for Ukraine.

Barrie

Toronto

Ottawa

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver