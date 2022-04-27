Ontario Provincial Police take over search for missing Alberta pilots

The Superior East detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is taking over the search for two pilots from Alberta who have been missing since April 14.

Brian Slingerland, 44, and John Fehr, 39, disappeared during a flight between Delhi and Marathon, Ont. The plane took off from southern Ontario around 3:45 p.m. April 14 and went down less than three hours later about 60 kilometres north of Sault Ste. Marie in a heavily wooded area.

A massive search to find the missing pilots was led by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton and involved 13 different aircraft from the Royal Canadian Air Force, OPP, Canadian Coast Guard, Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry and the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association.

It was called off April 24 after 10 days of searching. More than 100 military, coast guard and civilians helped with the search that included 75 flights, 360 flight hours and covered about 17,300 square kilometres, according to Canada's Department of National Defence.

The OPP has taken over the search, and is asking the public to keep an eye out for debris.

#SuperiorEastOPP has undertaken a #missingperson investigation resulting from an aircraft that went off radar on April 14. We are asking the public to report anything in Lake Superior Provincial Park resembling a crash site or possible debris to the #OPP at 1-888-310-1122.^tt pic.twitter.com/kjEDBEvCU1 — OPP North East Region (@OPP_NER) April 27, 2022

"With warmer weather and expected increase in recreational activities in remote areas of Lake Superior Provincial Park, OPP is asking the public to call police if a crash site or debris is observed in the area," police said in a video posted to Twitter.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.

--With files from Chelsea Papineau