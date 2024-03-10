Ontario Northland strike averted, tentative agreement reached

The union representing workers at Ontario Northland, Unifor Local 103, has reached a tentative agreement with the crown corporation.

The announcement comes after the Unifor expressed concern over a possible strike on Friday as they said negotiations had stalled.

Last week, Local 103 members voted 96.3 per cent in support of strike action.

"Entering negotiations, we had one goal in mind: to negotiate an agreement that shows the true value of our members," said Jeremy Rodgers, the president of Local 103, in a news release Sunday.

"We believe this tentative agreement does exactly that."

Unifor said the details of the agreement will not be released until the it is presented to members for ratification – which the union said could happen as early as Tuesday.

The union bargaining committee said it will be "unanimously recommending" acceptance of this tentative agreement.

"We would not have been able to negotiate this agreement without the solidarity and support of our membership," said Rodgers.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union represents more than 350 employees at Ontario Northland working in clerical, on-board services, stores and in other capacities at various locations throughout northern Ontario.