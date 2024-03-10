Ontario Northland strike averted, tentative agreement reached
The union representing workers at Ontario Northland, Unifor Local 103, has reached a tentative agreement with the crown corporation.
The announcement comes after the Unifor expressed concern over a possible strike on Friday as they said negotiations had stalled.
Last week, Local 103 members voted 96.3 per cent in support of strike action.
"Entering negotiations, we had one goal in mind: to negotiate an agreement that shows the true value of our members," said Jeremy Rodgers, the president of Local 103, in a news release Sunday.
"We believe this tentative agreement does exactly that."
Unifor said the details of the agreement will not be released until the it is presented to members for ratification – which the union said could happen as early as Tuesday.
The union bargaining committee said it will be "unanimously recommending" acceptance of this tentative agreement.
"We would not have been able to negotiate this agreement without the solidarity and support of our membership," said Rodgers.
Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union represents more than 350 employees at Ontario Northland working in clerical, on-board services, stores and in other capacities at various locations throughout northern Ontario.
BREAKING Police release more details following northern Ont. shelter-in-place incident
Ontario Provincial Police have released new details following a gunfire exchange between two suspects and police that left one man dead and a bystander seriously injured in northern Ontario.
Big changes are coming to how Canadians bank, but adoption likely to be slow
Change is in the works that will give Canadian consumers and businesses significantly more control over their financial data, including who they share it with, in what’s known as open banking.
How to watch the 2024 Oscars in Canada
Some of the world's biggest actors and musicians will be attending Hollywood's most anticipated event this Sunday. Here's how you can watch the Oscars live.
'It's a dream': Joey Votto shares childhood photo after signing with Toronto Blue Jays
Joey Votto took to social media to show that dreams really do come true after he officially signed with his hometown team, the Toronto Blue Jays.
Princess of Wales appears in first photo since surgery amid wild speculation of her whereabouts
The first photo of Kate, the Princess of Wales, since her abdominal surgery nearly two months ago was issued Sunday along with a statement thanking the public for its support.
A Jewish chorus blowing on the shofar marks 155 days of captivity for the hostages in Gaza
The cacophonous wail of the shofar was loud, mournful and lasted nearly two minutes as dozens of Jews blew on rams' horns Sunday to wake up others to the plight of the estimated 100 hostages still held in Gaza.
Why you should stop texting your kids at school
Parents are distressingly aware of the distractions and the mental health issues associated with smartphones and social media. But teachers say parents might not realize how much those struggles play out at school.
2 people rescued from Mount Washington, N.H., details on 3rd unclear
At least two people were rescued from Mount Washington while details on a third person who got into trouble were not immediately clear after rescue efforts extended through a stormy night and into Sunday morning.
'Oppenheimer' set to overpower at the Oscars Sunday night
When Hollywood gathers for the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, the blockbuster biopic is widely expected to overpower all competition — including its release-date companion, "Barbie" — at an election-year Oscars that could turn into a coronation for Christopher Nolan.
-
Winter weather advisory issued for Simcoe County
Despite springing forward early Sunday morning, much of the Simcoe County region is under a winter weather travel advisory.
-
Annual Pow Wow returns to Georgian College
Thousands of people attended the Georgian College's annual Pow Wow on Saturday.
-
Simcoe County's largest Spring and Garden Home Show returns
Simcoe County's largest spring and garden home show returned to Barrie on Sunday.
-
-
2 women injured after incident on Burlington highway: EMS
Two women in their 20s have been taken to hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries after an incident on Highway 6 in Burlington early Sunday morning.
-
Toronto police search for suspect wanted in sexual assault investigation
Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault on Friday.
-
Here's what's next for father, community in Barrhaven after Wednesday night's mass murder
The community in Barrhaven is still dealing with the aftermath of the homicide that shook the capital Wednesday night.
-
Environment Canada issues winter travel advisory for Ottawa Sunday
Environment Canada has issued a winter travel advisory for Ottawa, as heavy snow will continue through the day before tapering off Sunday night.
-
Ottawa pedestrian killed on Highway 417, police seek witnesses
The Ottawa Ontario Provincial Police is looking for witnesses after a 25-year-old woman was struck on Highway 417 Saturday night.
-
Waterloo Region police now investigating body found at Toronto waste management facility
The discovery of a body, found at a Toronto waste facility on March 1, is now being investigated by police in Waterloo Region.
-
Woman charged after collision with LRT train in Kitchener
A woman is facing an impaired driving charge after a collision with an ION Light Rail Transit (LRT) train in Kitchener.
-
'You give back': Canstruction event returns to Waterloo to raise funds for local food bank
A week long charity event in Waterloo is bringing out creativity and compassion.
-
'Very kind-hearted man': Neighbours describe man who passed away in overnight fire in London, Ont.
Neighbours are remembering a man who died in an overnight fire on Becher Street in London, Ont.
-
St. Thomas, Ont. man who worked on Hollywood blockbuster films turns 104 years old
Fred Kondal has lead a life not rivaled by many others. The St. Thomas, Ont. native who spent time in Hollywood, CA as a makeup artist, has just turned 104 years old.
-
Home Hardware employees assaulted after trying to stop theft: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police say hardware store employees were assaulted after attempting to stop a man from stealing items.
-
2 rollover collisions in downtown Windsor within hours of each other on the same street
A rollover collision in downtown Windsor was followed by a separate rollover collision on the same street, within a one-minute walking distance of the first collision, according to multiple neighbours in the area.
-
Alleged impaired driver found asleep at the wheel with foot on the brake
Windsor police say they charged four people with impaired driving in separate incidents over a 12-hour period, including one man who was found asleep at the wheel, with the car in drive and his foot on the brake.
-
Police nab man wanted for string of commercial break-ins
Windsor police have arrested a 57-year-old man wanted for a string of commercial break-ins in the city.
-
3 people injured, apartment building evacuated after armed assault in Saint-Laurent
Three people were injured and about 100 were evacuated from an apartment building Sunday morning following an altercation in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.
-
Rising water: Quebec lender ending new mortgages in flood zones 'just the beginning'
Nearly five years after floods raced through hundreds of Quebec communities and forced thousands from their homes, a major lender's decision to stop issuing new mortgages in flood zones is the latest challenge for cities trying to adapt to a changing climate.
-
Daylight saving time: Here's when the clocks go forward in Montreal
It's that time of year once again to change your clocks. The time will spring forward by one hour this weekend as daylight saving time starts.
-
Dangerous person alert ends in Nova Scotia with arrests, police say
RCMP in Nova Scotia say two suspects are in custody after possible shots fired in Millbrook, N.S.
-
New Brunswick volunteers build flying telescope to see total eclipse above the clouds
Early next month, millions of Canadians will gaze skyward to witness a total solar eclipse. But some stand to be disappointed as clouds get in the way.
-
Police investigating fatal collision between a man and train
RCMP in Halifax are investigating a fatal collision between a man and a passenger train on Saturday.
-
Two-day storm threatens to drop 85 centimetres of snow on Newfoundland
Forecasters with Environment Canada in Newfoundland and Labrador say anywhere from 55 to 85 centimetres of snow will land in the St. John’s area by Saturday morning, when the snow will finally move off shore.
-
'It's disturbing': Growing number of bodies left sitting in cold storage at N.L.'s largest hospital
Tucked away near a receiving bay and mere feet from a green garbage dumpster, a group of industrial freezers are holding a growing amount of human bodies outside Newfoundland and Labrador’s biggest hospital.
-
Newfoundland police lay 63 more charges against former teacher
A former Newfoundland teacher and volleyball coach is now facing more than 150 charges related to what police call sexual violence.
-
'We were forgotten': Sixties Scoop, residential and day school survivors reconnect with lost culture
Dozens of survivors who lived through residential and day schools, as well as the Sixties Scoop, came together at the Fairmont Hotel in Winnipeg Saturday to reconnect with their culture.
-
Manitoba's NDP government is advertising tax cuts passed by Tories
Manitoba's NDP government has launched advertisements touting income tax cuts that were put forward and passed by the former Progressive Conservative government.
-
Sports collectors come together at third annual PegSpo
For the third year in a row, sports enthusiasts and collectors came together for Winnipeg’s Sports Collectibles Expo.
-
Vladimir Tarasenko scores first 2 goals as a Panther, Florida beats Calgary 5-1
Vladimir Tarasenko scored his first two goals as a Panther and Florida beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Saturday.
-
Former wrestler Billy Jack Haynes, charged in murder of 85-year-old wife, trained in Calgary in early 80s
A former pro wrestler facing second-degree murder charges in the death of his wife got his start in the grappling game in Calgary, studying at Stampede Wrestling.
-
62-year-old Edmonton woman charged in Saturday morning fatal shooting in Vermillion River County
A 62-year-old Edmonton woman has been charged in relation to a fatal shooting that took place early Saturday morning in Vermillion River County.
-
-
'You don't get to hide': Alberta court finds California woman guilty of defamation against Canadian DJ
In an unusual case of defamation, an Alberta judge recently awarded a Quebec DJ $1.5 million in damages stemming from a social media account run by a California woman he had never met.
-
'I feel very safe here': Staff, users give an inside look at Edmonton's largest shelter provider
Staff at Hope Mission say there is enough shelter space in Edmonton to meet current demand but the need is growing.
-
Team Saskatchewan books ticket to Brier semi-final with win over Manitoba-Dunstone
Team Saskatchewan kept their Brier hopes alive Saturday afternoon when they defeated Team Manitoba-Dunstone’s rink 6-5.
-
'All sorts of things you can do': Regina community holds Total Harmony Wellness Expo
A two-day event presenting different spiritual well-being modalities and products is taking place in Regina this weekend
-
'Sustainable shopping option': New second-hand YWCA shop to focus on furniture and appliances
Regina’s Warehouse District will soon be home to a new second-hand shop, which will focus on furniture and appliances.
-
Saskatoon police investigating a sudden death
Saskatoon police are investigating a sudden death in the 100 block of Avenue T South, police said.
-
Sask. labour force added over 18,000 new full-time jobs last month
New data from Statistics Canada shows the Saskatchewan labour force added 18,700 new full-time jobs last month.
-
Saskatoon hosts high school wrestling provincials
Young wrestlers hit the mats in Saskatoon Saturday for the high school wrestling provincials.
-
B.C. to provide CAR T-cell therapy to leukemia, lymphoma patients
Up to 25 cancer patients in B.C. will soon have access to a form of immunotherapy officials described as a “miracle of modern science and medicine.”
-
Pot poisoning among pups an 'increasing concern': BC SPCA
The BC SPCA is out with a reminder for dog owners and cannabis users about the potential hazards of discarded “joint butts.”
-
BC Hydro restoring power after wind storm leaves thousands in the dark
BC Hydro is restoring electricity to customers after strong wind gusts knocked out power to thousands of customers.
-
-
B.C. coroner renews probe into teen's death as mother calls Victoria police investigation 'inadequate'
A Vancouver Island woman has successfully pushed for a renewed investigation into her daughter's death, nearly three years after it was deemed an accident.
-
